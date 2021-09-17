In an intriguing high school football season that has yet to produce a victory for traditonal power Owensboro Catholic, the Aces’ Class 2-A district — Region 1, District 2 — appears to be uncommonly strong through the first four games of 2021.
Hancock County, which defeated Catholic by a point in the 2020 regular season t earn the district’s No. 1 postseason seed, is good again this fall — off to a sterling 4-0 record entering Friday night’s non-district home encounter with Crittenden County.
The Hornets, who have won 10 of 12 games since the start of the 2020 season, feature a host of talented skill-position players, including rugged fullback Logan Willis, one of the top power runners in western Kentucky.
Hancock County has also been lights out, defensively, with linebacker Jack Duncan spearheading a swarming, aggressive, quick-to-the-ball unit.
The Hornets, however, aren’t the only team off to a great start within the district.
McLean County is 3-1 and has exhibited a more balanced attack out of its vaunted Wing formation, and wide receiver Brady Dame has evolved into a game-changing threat.
The Cougars remain run-oriented, with a wealth of backfield talent and depth, but this team isn’t nearly as prediictable as in years past; all of which will make McLean a tough out when postseason play rolls around.
This week, the Cougars visit Elkton to kick off district play against Todd County Central.
But there’s more.
Butler County opened the 2021 season with a lopsided and, frankly, puzzling 45-0 loss at Russellville, but the rejuventated Bears haven’t lost since — posting impressive victories over Louisville Waggener, Breckinridge County, and, last week, Grayson County
in Leitchfield.
Jagger Henderson is a dual-threat quarterback who is just now hitting his stride, and Solomon Flener is a top-notch pass receiver.
Butler County is idle this week, before beginning district play next Friday at McLean County.
And, what about Todd County Central? It’s one of those seasons when you can’t count out the high-octane Rebels.
Todd, which has the potential to be an offensive juggernaut, slipped to 2-2 with last week’s wild 54-52 home loss in overtime to Hopkins County Central.
It’s also worth noting that the Rebels crushed a decent Trigg County team 56-28 to open the season.
So, every team in this district is pretty solid, including winless Owensboro Catholic, which, you’d better believe, will still have to be reckoned with down the stretch.
Bottom line: Every area 2-A game this season will be worth watching and it will be exciting to see how it all plays out.
Stay tuned, indeed.
