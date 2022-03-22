Among the five area baseball teams in the 3rd Region, Ohio County was the lone ballclub with a winning record in 2021.
The Eagles reached the 3rd Region championship game, losing 11-4 to Owensboro Catholic.
HANCOCK COUNTY
Hancock County was 14-18 last season. The Hornets have started this year 0-2.
“We’ve had a lot of mixing and matching lineups,” Hancock County coach Brad Keown said.
Shortstop and leading hitter Cole Dixon suffered a knee injury during football season and will be out for most of the baseball season.
“We’re having to find a shortstop and leadoff,” Keown said. “It’s caused me to shuffle a lot of kids around, trying to fill that middle infield right now.”
Jack Duncan is at third base. Logan Willis is at shortstop now. Ryan Jones is at second base. Kaleb Keown is at first base. The catcher is Drew Lyday.
Hunter Severs is in left field. Austin Volocko is in center field. Jake Frames, Andrew Boutcher and Sam Walz will work in right field. Frames is also the designated hitter, and Walz is one of Hancock’s top pitchers.
Brock Tindle, Ryan Ogle and Jordan Payne will be primary pitchers, along with Walz.
“We’ve got quite a bit of experience back,” Brad Keown said. “Hitting is going to take a little time to come around, but we feel we will be a good base hit-style team.”
McLEAN COUNTY
The Cougars were 10-20 last season and look to be an above-.500 team this season. McLean County has started the season 3-1.
“Early on, we think we can play more .500-plus ball,” McLean County coach Heath Hicks said. “We return basically everybody, we’re young, but we’ve got experience. Our pitching staff is probably the deepest I’ve had so far. I’ve got nine guys we can run up there and get us outs.”
A key position player for McLean County is freshman Connor Mitchuson, a utility player who has been at second base, third base, left field and catching in three games.
Kamden Level is a senior catcher. HB Whitaker is a first baseman who will also be a relief pitcher. Ayden Rice is a second baseman. Will Logsdon is a senior third baseman and Cruz Lee is a junior shortstop.
Jax Lee is in left field, Tyler Larkin is in center field and Taylor Trogden is in right field. Mason Lovell will be the designated hitter.
The pitching rotation will include Rice, Logsdon, Cruz Lee and Level.
Relievers will include Trogden, Lovell, Jax Lee and Mitchuson.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
Muhlenberg County was 12-20 last season and has returning players eager to improve. The Mustangs are 2-2 to start this season.
“We have a good core group of players returning,” Muhlenberg coach Adam Locke said. “Our top two hitters from last season, Eli DeBoer and Kadin Ray, are returning and we are returning four of our top five pitchers from last season, Jake Allen, Peyton Cary, Sumner Shelton, and Ray.
Jackson Miller and Logan Thomas are both working at first base. Cortland Holmes is at second base. Ray and Deacon Addis are at third base. Shelton and Allen are at shortstop.
The outfield consists of Ty Hardison, Kamden Newman, Jake Allen and Aidan Miller.
Mason Thompson is the designated hitter. DeBoer is a catcher.
“We have the talent to finish the season above .500 and to compete for the district championship,” Locke said. “We typically play a tough schedule to prepare the team for postseason play. I like the way we have started. Apollo jumped on us early and beat us in five innings but our guys continued to battle throughout the game.”
OHIO COUNTY
Ohio County was 18-17 and playing very well down the stretch of last season.
“We’re (4-1) and had a one-run loss to Catholic, we feel like we’re off on the right foot,” Ohio County coach Ben Everley said Monday before beating Butler County 4-1. “A lot of our focus is on hitting. We’ve got to be more consistent hitting if we want to reach the goals we’re talking about.”
Clayton Goff is at third base for Ohio County. Nolan Baize is at shortstop along with Braden Towery. Matthew Smith is at second base. Ashton Farris, Jacob Gregory and Derek Bradley will work at first base. Eli Elliot and Jacob Gregory are at catcher.
Graydon Barnard is in left field. Jalen Walker is in center field. Brian Tichenor is in right field.
Farris, Gregory, Smith, Walker and Brett Hoskins will handle a lot of the pitching duties. Justin King and Caleb Lloyd will also be pitching.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY
Trinity was 5-20 a year ago, and the Raiders are 0-2 to start this season.
Landon Huff was a top pitcher last season for Trinity. Huff and Gavin Howard were also top hitters for Trinity.
