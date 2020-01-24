Area teams and individuals have high hopes heading into the 1st Region Bowling Tournament, to be held Friday and Saturday at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green.
Friday’s schedule includes unified (9 a.m.) and boys’ and girls’ singles (10 a.m.), with Saturday’s slate featuring boys’ team (8 a.m.) and girls’ team (noon) competitions.
Daviess County comes in as the defending boys’ champion and is led by junior CJ Snyder (205 average) and senior Briar Harper (203).
“Our guys just need to control their emotions, stay level-headed and be focused on the next shot,” Panthers coach Byron Johnson said. “South Warren and Apollo are two favorites along with our team.
“Our team comes into this tournament with a lot of momentum.”
Apollo is led by senior Ryan Gatton, who brings a 206 average into regionals. Senior Chance Jones (197) also has been solid.
“Ryan has really stepped up to lead this team in his seventh year bowling for Apollo,” Eagles coach Kerrie Gatton said. “And, Chance has had a great first season bowling for Apollo. He has given our team more depth and experience.”
Owensboro will be led by junior David Christensen (184) and senior Alex Keller (164).
David is one of our more consistent bowlers and his game has really improved this year — he will be one to watch at regionals,” OHS coach Shannon Mitchell said. “Alex has really improved over the years and we’ll miss him next year.”
Leading the way for Owensboro Catholic will be senior Jarred Deno, with a 190 average, and sophomore Aaron Self (165).
“For us to have success in the regional tournament,” Catholic High coach Ginny Coomes said, “everyone needs to come in with a positive attitude and play their best games.”
Ohio County, meanwhile, features sophomore Axel Roman (187) and sophomore Ashton Farris (184).
“Axel has been able to qualify for Junior Gold in the summer,” Ohio County coach Kim Farris said, “and Ashton, even though he’s been out a major part of the season with injury, is coming on strong again.”
On the girls’ side, Apollo was regional runner-up to Barren County in 2019, but did feature the individual champion in Emma Workman.
Now a senior, Workman leads the E-Gals with a 190 scoring average.
“Emma has worked hard to put herself right back at the top of our region again this year,” Gatton said.
The senior trio of Jaiden Strong, Madelynn Napier and Haley Kost have worked hard to make up for the loss of classmate Laura Head, who was lost for the season to injury after being involved in an auto accident on New Year’s Eve.
Owensboro will be led by senior Savanah Yarber (134) and sophomore Lillian Cook (132).
“Savanah has been a great role model for our younger bowlers,” Mitchell said. “We totally changed Lillian’s bowling style this year and she will be one to watch next season.”
Ohio County features senior Evie Wiles and freshman Riley Key, youth-laden Daviess County is rebuilding, and Owensboro Catholic is led by senior Lauren Hoover.
