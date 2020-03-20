Considering the number and scope of athletic postponements and cancellations at every level and in every corner of American sports, it’s not too early to consider the impact the COVID-10 pandemic will have on the 2020 KHSAA high school football season.
The first question to consider, of course, is this: Will the season be played at all?
Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin wonders — but first things first.
“I really feel for the spring sports athletes and coaches who have lost part, if not all of their seasons,” Fallin said. “Naturally, as a fall sports coach, it makes me wonder about what’s ahead for us.
“For the time being, we need to take a pause and re-evaluate where we are on April 12 (the end of the current KHSAA dead period). I certainly hope by early summer we’re able to be back around one another.”
Down the line, of course, major decisions must be made — some, in fact, have already been made.
“I understand why (football) spring practice was canceled, this is an unprecedented situation,” Fallin noted. “I feel for (KHSAA) commissioner (Julian) Tackett and others for the tough decisions they have to make.
“Safety is a real issue, something we typically teach in the spring — safe and appropriate tackling, things of that nature. This year, we’ll be doing that at a later stage than usual.”
Essential to the safety aspect will be the KHSAA’s acclimation and acclimatization policy, scheduled to begin July 10. This requires players to partake in a minimum number of practices with helmets only, and a minimum number or practices in helmets, shorts and shoulder pads, before they are cleared for full-gear practice, set to begin Aug. 1.
By late summer the clock will ticking, according to first-year Apollo head coach John Edge.
“I’m very positive, but I think if we can’t do anything by late August or early September, we can’t get it going,” Edge said. “My hope is that everyone will take care of themselves, follow the recommendations and mandates, and that this thing can come to an end as soon as possible.
“It’s crossed my mind that there’s a chance we won’t play — of course, I certainly hope it doesn’t come to that.
“If we’re not playing football games by the middle of September, though, we won’t be playing. If the NCAA and NFL don’t go, we won’t go — it’s just that trickle-down effect you’re seeing time and again across the athletic landscape.”
Owensboro Catholic head coach Jason Morris said shortening the regular season and, perhaps, postseason playoffs would be a possibility if the July 10 date for the start of the official season gets pushed back.
“I would like to see (the KHSAA) cut the season down anyway,” said Morris, who also serves as the OCHS athletic director. “A team reaching the state championship game winds up playing 15 games, and I just believe that’s too many.
“I think we could have a better situation anyway by taking a week off the regular season and the first week off of the postseason.
“In terms of what we’re facing out there (with the coronavirus), leadership is important. We need to stay calm, fight through this together, and in the end we’ll come out of it all right.”
Daviess County coach Matt Brannon, meanwhile, views the crises with a silver-lining perspective.
“This is unprecedented, so anything and everything should be put on the table,” Brannon said, in reference to the upcoming season. “It’s crazy to contemplate that we might not be able to do it, but there are just so many unknowns at this point — we don’t know where we’ll be on this in a month or two.
“First and foremost, the message I sent to our players was to be smart and take it serious. I’m not sending any workout home with them.”
Brannon, however, does want his players, staff and everyone else to put these ever-changing, ever-challenging times in perspective.
“It’s a scary world, but this situation is allowing us an opportunity to hit the reset button and I hope we take advantage of it,” Brannon said. “Sports is a huge part of our society, but there are bigger things at stake in the meantime — if we’re smart, we can ride this out.”
And, perhaps, high school football will be in a position to play a key role.
“We may have the opportunity to help bring normalcy back to our community,” Brannon said. “The first high school football game of the season may be the first chance for us to do that.”
