Bowling Green’s boys and girls swim teams will be the heavy favorites when they compete in the Region 2 Swimming and Diving Meet starting Tuesday.
The girls meet will be Tuesday starting at 10:15 a.m. at the Owensboro HealthPark.
Diving will be on Wednesday at the HealthPark at 6 p.m. The boys meet will be Thursday, again at 10:15 a.m. and at the HealthPark.
Owensboro-Daviess County teams have a chance to get some swimmers through to the Semi-state.
Owensboro High School has a couple of girls relays that should do well and move through regionals.
Addison Callis, Abby Warren, Kara Bane Luckett and Paige Neal will be in the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays.
The top two finishers in each event advance to semi-state, along with teams reaching timed qualifying standards.
Callis has a good chance to move on in the 100 breast, Neal in 50 and 100 free, and Warren in the 50 free and 100 breast.
Georgia Warren is an 8th grader for OHS who is the defending regional diving champion and should be the favorite again in this meet.
Miller Bowman is a 7th grade OHS boy who could move on in the 100 butterfly.
Daviess County also has girls and boys relay teams that have a chance to move on from regionals.
The girls medley relay and 400 freestyle relay will include Avery Krahwinkel, Nya Hammons, Kayedon Mattingly, Ella Johnson and Hayden Brumley.
DC’s boys 200 and 400 freestyle relay will have Gabriel Neves, Ben Robinson, Sam Smith, Trevor Church, Carter Heady, and Eli McClelland swimming.
Owensboro Catholic is led by seniors Cort Hobelmann and Jack Raymer. They should not be affected by timed finals, and they could have an advantage over swimmers who only compete for their high school teams.
Raymer won the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly in the City-County Meet. Hobelmann won the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke in the City-County.
There will be quick turnover of events in the regional without much rest time between events.
Luke Mallot could have the best shot for Apollo to move through regionals in the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
The boys 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays consisting of Mallot, Keaton Leigh, Adam McCabe, Eli Dych, and Emmitt Brock are close to semi-state qualifying times.
