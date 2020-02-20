Optimism is high and focus is acute as area athletes prepare for the 2020 KHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships this weekend at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatic Center in Lexington.
The event begins on Thursday with the girls’ and boys’ 1-meter diving competitions, followed by the girls’ swimming preliminaries and finals on Friday, and the boys’ swimming preliminaries and finals on Saturday.
Owensboro’s girls’ team figures to make a strong impression at state.
“We feel pretty good, we’re ready to go,” said OHS coach Brad Schmied, the girls’ 2nd Region Coach of the Year. “We’re working on our relay exchanges, and our focus is to equal or improve on the times we had at region.
“We have five athletes in individual events and they’ll be looking to finish off strong seasons.”
Senior Samantha Phillips — voted the 2nd Region Most Outstanding Swimmer by coaches — will be hoping to shine in both the 200-yard freestyle (seed time 1:57.36) and 500 freestyle (5:19.32).
“She’s looking for a strong performance,” Schmied said of Phillips. “She’s used to these big meets and this type of atmosphere — I believe she’ll do well.”
Sophomore Paige Neal, meanwhile, has battled through a recent knee injury and has been cleared for competition. She’s set to compete in the 50 freestyle (24.19) and 100 freestyle (53.10).
“We’re testing it every day in practice,” Schmied said of Neal’s knee. “I’m just happy she’s going to be able to compete up here.”
The Lady Devils are also a threat to make some noise in the 100 breaststroke, where sophomore Abby Warren (1:08.48) and junior Addison Callis (1:09.4) hope to break through after strong performances in the regional meet.
“They’re both trying to be in the top 16,” Schmied said of the pair. “They should compete well.”
Callis will also swim the 200 individual medley (2:19.02).
OHS also figures to be a factor in the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.99 — Neal, Callis, Phillips, Warren) and the 200 medley relay (1:50.46 — Neal, Callis, Phillips, Warren).
The Lady Devils’ Georgia Warren, a seventh-grader, will compete in 1-meter diving (317.25) after winning the regional title. Warren (256.85) will also compete.
Daviess County will compete in the 200 medley relay (2:02.31 — Kayedon Mattingly, Molly Church, Ella Johnson, Nya Hammons) and 400 freestyle relay (4:03.46 — Avery Krahwinkel, Hammons, Mattingly and Johnson).
On the boys’ side, Owensboro Catholic will be well-represented at state, led by junior Cort Hobelmann, who will be aiming for top-8 finishes in both the 100 freestyle (47.86) and 100 backstroke (53.40) after a huge performance in the regional.
“We’re physically and mentally prepared,” Aces coach Erica Crabtree said. “Up here, it’s a mental game and you have to really be focused to succeed.
“We want to make sure we perform to the best of our ability at state.”
In addition to Hobelmann, Catholic will be expecting big things from senior Jude Neal in the 50 freestyle (22.53) and 100 freestyle (51.15), and from junior Jack Raymer in the 200 freestyle (1:45.27) and 100 butterfly (53.41).
In 1-meter diving, the Aces will be led by junior Matthew Murphy (316.65), along with freshman Nolan Igleheart (254.50) and seventh-grader Calvin Padgett (237.40).
The Aces’ 200 medley relay team (1:42.92) features Hobelmann, Igleheart, Raymer and Neal), and the 200 free relay foursome (1:33.38) consists of Neal, Warren Goetz, Raymer and Hobelmann.
Daviess County will be represented by freshman Trevor Church, who will compete in the 100 freestyle (49.88) and 200 IM (2:02.49).
The Panthers also will compete in the 400 freestyle relay (3:44.48) — Sam Smith, Carter Heady, Gabe Neves, Church), along with Apollo (3:46.38) — Jan Cihlar, Keaton Leigh, Connor Satterly, Luke Mallot).
