Owensboro High School junior Abby Warren will lead two classmates and her sister, Georgia Warren, in relays for the Lady Devils going to the KHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships.
The OHS team is the fourth seed in the 200-yard freestyle relay at the Russell County site for Regions 1-3 of the state meet. There are also state meet sites in Louisville and Union College at Barbourville.
There are seeded swimmers and divers in events at all three semistate sites. The state meet this year will all be timed finals because of COVID-19, and times from the semistate sites will determine state champions and placements.
Warren, Kara Bane Luckett, Paige Neal and Georgia Warren will compete for the Owensboro relay team.
OHS’s time in the 200 free relay was 1:47.01. OHS is also the fifth-seeded in the 200-yard medley relay (1:58.80) and will have the same lineup.
Senior Addison Callis was on the relay, but she will not be competing in the state meet.
The goals for the OHS relays won’t be quite as lofty this year because of the reduced number of meets and practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re just all going to try and focus on our personal splits, just see how fast each of us can go,” Abby Warren said. “We’re not really looking for anything big. It’s very hard to adjust. We weren’t able to train like we usually do, no meets.”
There was no true gauge to see how teams and individuals progressed until the City-County meet and the regional meet.
“The first real measure we had was at regionals,” OHS coach Brad Schmied said. “It was really unknown throughout the year. We will put a number on the board, would say that is the mark to try and hit and better their splits. Normally in the regional, we would have gone twice with prelims, but we didn’t get that. We’ll just try to better our splits and see how we do.
“Think really the focus is going to be we’ve got a new swimmer coming in. Paige was injured for four weeks heading into regional, I think we’ve seen her flexibility come back, she’s done really well coming back.”
Abby Warren swims the backstroke in the relays, which is not her natural event.
“Actually I went a PR this year by two seconds at City-County and dropped a little more at the regional,” Warren said. “I was happy about that.”
She looked for little advances during practices, since the swim season was compacted so much.
“The way I was doing it, was look for the little good things,” Warren said. “Maybe my times weren’t where I wanted them to be, but maybe my stroke felt a little bit better than the day before.”
Warren is also the third seed in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.59).
Tanner Robards from Muhlenberg County is the fifth seed in the girls’ 100 backstroke (1:03.79).
Cort Hobelmann from Owensboro Catholic is the top seed in the 50 freestyle (21.67) and the second seed in the 100 backstroke (52.72).
Trevor Church from Daviess County is the fourth seed in the 50 free (22.25). Church is the fifth seed in the 100 freestyle (49.12).
