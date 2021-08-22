Several area volleyball teams competed in the Apollo Summer Slam on Friday and Saturday.
Whitesville Trinity was 1-2 Saturday and finished fourth in the Gold Division, beating Allen County-Scottsville 25-18, 25-21. Trinity lost to Apollo 25-15, 25-16. Henderson County beat Trinity 22-25, 25-14, 15-5.
Josie Aull had 47 assists on the day for Trinity. Cassidy Morris had 20 kills. Taylor Pedley had 21 digs.
Owensboro went 3-2 in the Summer Slam and was seventh in the Gold Division. OHS beat Allen County-Scottsville 25-22, 25-15; Taylor County 25-13, 25-13 and Edmonson County 25-13, 25-14. Ballard Memorial beat OHS 25-23, 25-13. Henderson County beat OHS 25-21, 25-11.
Brooklyn Williams had 21 kills, 13 blocks for OHS. Chase Mather had 12 kills. Maya Joska had nine aces, 14 blocks and 27 assists. Kennedy Thompson had 23 digs.
Daviess County was 4-1 in the Summer Slam and won the Silver Division, finishing ninth overall.
DC beat Warren East 27-26, 25-7 in the Silver final.
Lexi Owen had 12 assists for DC against Warren East. Josie Newcom had 12 kills. Taylor Roberts had six digs and Kayla Clark had five.
Ohio County went 1-2 in Summer Slam matches on Saturday and was sixth in the Gold Division. Apollo beat Ohio County 25-21, 22-25, 15-10.
Ohio County beat Allen County-Scottsville 25-7, 16-25, 15-9. Ballard Memorial beat Ohio County 25-19, 25-19.
Caroline Law had 10 kills, 25 assists and seven aces. Camryn Kennedy had 17 kills, 23 assists and 19 digs. Heaven Vanover had 17 kills.
