Daviess County had four wrestlers get to the semifinals of the championship bracket in Friday’s first night of the Region 2 Wrestling Tournament.
Host Apollo had three wrestlers reach the championship semifinals.
There are also consolation brackets in the weight classes.
Matches will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. at Apollo with championships being decided in the afternoon.
“It was a really good day for us,” DC coach Curtis Martinson said. “We won the matches we should’ve won. It worked out OK.”
Caleb Tolson, Alexander Elmore, Conner Tolson and Say Moe all advanced for DC to the championship bracket semifinals.
DC’s Caleb Tolson in the 132 quarterfinals won by fall over Devin Willett of Thomas Nelson.
DC’s Elmore in the 152 quarterfinals won by fall over Apollo’s Dana Bishop.
Tristan Phillips from DC won a first-round match by decision over Christopher Palmer of Owensboro in the 160 weight class.
Conner Tolson from DC won in the 182 by fall over Apollo’s Tavis Walker in the quarterfinals. Tolson is 20-2.
Daviess County’s Evyn Samples won by fall over Carson Mattingly from Nelson County in the 220 class.
Nick Avery from Owensboro won by fall in the 152 quarterfinals over North Hardin’s Caleb Palomo. Avery was 15-3.
“Nick Avery is our best wrestler, he pinned his guy in 59 seconds,” OHS coach Kenny Stone said. “He’s real strong.”
Owensboro’s Logan Palmer won by fall in the 220 quarterfinals over Samples. Palmer was 11-3.
DC’s Moe in the 285 quarterfinals won by fall Aaron Goff from Nelson County. Moe was 16-2.
Apollo’s David Gerkin won by fall in the 126 quarterfinals over Devavion Armstard from Central Hardin.
Bishop won by decision over William Bingham from Greenwood.
Apollo’s Cameron Baker won by fall in the 170 over Andre Sizemore from Bardstown in the quarterfinals. Baker was 20-2.
“Cameron Baker and David Gerkin wrestled really well,” Apollo coach Courtney Johns said.
Owensboro Catholic’s Hunter Monroe won by fall in the 160 quarterfinals over Green County’s Austin McCandless.
“This is our first big individual tournament and we’re a first-year program, so we were probably a little nervous,” Aces coach Chip Pride said.
Apollo’s Ethan Berry in the 195 won by fall over Nelson County’s Brenden Shannon.
Apollo’s Alexander Sapp won in the 220 consolation round by major decision over Greenwood’s Fianna Jennings.
Apollo’s Blaize Cart in the 285 won by fall over Zack Humphrey from Owensboro.
