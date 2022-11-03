There aren’t any sweeping changes in the way teams approach games in the opening round of the KHSAA football playoffs.
Coaches are creatures of habit, and they want players following the same formula they’ve been using since the first workout in the summer to get ready for games late in the fall.
“I think your mindset from the beginning of the season to the last game of the year shouldn’t change,” Daviess County coach Matt Brannon said. “If you train yourself to prepare for every game like it were a playoff game, then the big games that come during the year don’t seem so big.”
The playoff schedule for area teams begins Thursday night when Owensboro High School (8-2) hosts Christian County at Rash Stadium at 6 p.m. OHS has been in the top 10 in Class 5-A for much of the season.
Daviess County (6-4) and other area teams jump in Friday night. North Hardin is at Daviess County in Class 6-A. Apollo (2-8) is at Central Hardin, also in 6-A.
Owensboro Catholic (7-3) is one of the top teams in Class 2-A and will host Fort Campbell. McLean County (8-2) is at Caldwell County, also in 2-A.
More from this section
“Our motto for this first week is ‘humble and hungry,’ ” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “We are going to prepare for the first round just like we would any other big game. It is very important to not overlook any opponent. Our approach stays the same every week.
“We have great leadership on this team. The message of ‘humble and hungry’ actually came from the players. I did not have to come up with something to motivate them.”
Teams that have a chance to advance in the playoffs usually don’t need any more energy boosts. They are usually motivated enough just with the chance to play potentially a few more weeks, and maybe even longer than that.
Keeping things steady, preparing the same way, needs to be at the front of that.
“Of course that’s hard to do, but it’s something that we strive for each week,” Brannon said. “Every Sunday I stand in front of the team and tell them that this week‘s game is the most important game of the season because it’s the next game of the season. With that being said, attention to detail is very important the deeper you get into the playoffs. Your opponents get tougher every week, and you must find ways to create advantages when they’re hard to find.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.