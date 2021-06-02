Several Owensboro Catholic and Owensboro tennis players advanced to the third round of the KHSAA State Tennis Championships after winning two matches each Tuesday at the the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
Owensboro’s Dylan Mather and Owensboro Catholic’s Ella Cason moved into the third round of the boys and girls singles draws.
Owensboro Catholic had the girls’ doubles teams of Emmy Moore-Sarah Young and Olivia Hayden-Aisha Merchant advance to the third round with two wins each on Tuesday.
Mather, a junior, was the only unseeded player to advance to Wednesday in the boys’ singles draw.
Mather beat No. 9 seed Peter Laskey from Highlands 6-2, 7-6 (7) in his second match of the day.
“Dylan played really well,” said Cody Russelburg, who has coached Mather at OHS. “The first set was pretty strong, Dylan was up in the second set 4-1, (Laskey) started playing some good defense, he’s kind of a track guy, he kind of chipped away, won a couple of games, got some momentum.”
Mather was up 5-4 and they then they stayed on serve to go to a tiebreaker, which Mather won.
“He really buckled down when he needed to, imposed his will,” Russelburg said of Mather. “He showed a lot of strength being able to stick with it mentally.”
Mather will now face No. 5 seed Brent Reynolds from Manual on Wednesday morning.
“Dylan has a strong enough game that he shows he belongs here,” Russelburg said.
Cason beat Jaini Burkett from Boyle County 6-1, 6-3 in her second match of the day. Cason, an eighth grader, topper Emma Wright from Bullitt East 6-0, 6-1.
A 9 seed, Cason will take on No. 5 seed Ellie Zureick from Cooper in the third round Wednesday morning.
“Ella, she took care of business,” Catholic coach Noel Clayton said. “She had two nice matches, she stayed focused. She has to come out and play (Wednesday) and see what happens, but she’s capable of winning that match. If she plays her best and the other girl plays her best, I’ll take that. When Ella plays well, her game is more of an 18-year old game.”
Zureick is a senior.
Moore-Young, a No. 9 seed, beat a familiar foe in their second win of the day, dropping Sarah Kate Boggess-Baker Hardison from Muhlenberg County 6-3, 6-1.
Moore-Young will face No. 2 seed Reagan Mangan-Willow Renton from North Oldham on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. CT.
Moore-Young won their first round match over Audrey Lamb-Maddy Williams from Graves County 6-4, 6-3.
“The first match was much closer than their score would indicate,” Clayton said. “That was a very good team, it was up in the air until the last point. Graves was very skilled, we were fortunate to get away with a victory. We made some adjustments in the second set and that took them out of their game a little, they had some big forehands.”
Hayden-Merchant beat No. 9 seed Hannah Evans-Meghan Martin from South Warren 7-6 (3), 5-7, 1-0 (3) in their second match.
Hayden-Merchant beat Hannah Stidham-Macy Woods from Hazard 6-1, 6-0 in their first match.
The Catholic team will take on No. 5 seed Megan Moore-Sydney Zakic from Scott County on Wednesday.
Boggess-Hardison from Muhlenberg County won their first round match against Greenwood’s Avery Overmohle-Ashley Parks 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (7).
Brett Conder-Tucker Ray from Catholic beat Hayden Bentley-Zach Hall from Letcher County Central 6-0, 6-2. Conder-Ray lost to Landon Hagan-Chase Moreman from Elizabethtown 6-3, 6-0.
Camden Clark-Graham Sandefur from Daviess County beat Luke Earlywine-Noah Earlywine from Bourbon County 6-2, 6-0. Clark-Sandefur lost to Dylan Koen-Quinn Maguet from Corbin 6-3, 6-3.
Caitlyn Blandford-Lauren Clements from Apollo were beaten by Danville’s Jena Akers-Lara Akers 6-3, 6-3.
Mia Lampert from Apollo lost to Jai Garris from Elizabethtown 6-0, 6-0.
Charly Hayden from Daviess County lost to Claire Pinkston from Woodford County 7-5, 6-1.
Heath Embry-James Soderling from Muhlenberg County lost to Seth Thomas-Gary Zheng from Greenwood 6-0, 6-1.
