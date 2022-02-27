The remaining area wrestlers in the KHSAA State Championship were beaten in consolation bracket matches Saturday at George Rogers Clark High School.
Apollo’s Blaze Cart lost in his 285 consolation match to Gabriel Kays (6-4) from Louisville Trinity.
Owensboro’s Andres Quintana lost in his 138 consolation match to Jameson Smith from Ryle (6-4).
Petey Graham from Ohio County fell in his 132 consolation match to Leland Reeves from Taylor County (TF).
Gunnar Arnold from Ohio County fell in his 144 consolation match to Lafayette’s Jasitin Kubwimana (4-3).
Gillam Nicodemus from Ohio County lost in his 215 consolation match to Conner’s Cooper Elliston (fall).
