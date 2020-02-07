Area teams have high hopes for a strong finish in the 2nd Region Wrestling Tournament that will take place this weekend at Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
They’re all chasing perennial power LaRue County, which will be shooting for its fifth consecutive regional championship.
Friday’s session begins at 7 p.m., and Saturday’s session convenes at 10 a.m.
“LaRue County and Meade County are the favorites,” longtime Daviess County coach Curtis Martinson said. “After them, North Hardin, Central Hardin and (Daviess County) should round out the top five.”
DC is led by senior Reese Haight, the top seed in the 138-pound weight classification who enters the event 39-5.
Other Panthers to watch include senior Landen Boone (145), senior Skyler Walker (170), sophomore Conner Tolson (182) and junior heavyweight Say Moe.
“All of these kids have a chance to wrestle at state,” Martinson said. “You just focus on the next point and take it one match at a time.”
“We have done better than expected, as young as we are. We’ve had a strong season and we looking forward to a strong finish in the postseason.”
Owensboro will by led by senior Noah Kirkman, a two-time state qualifier who is the top seed at 120. He is 28-2 on the season.
“Noah is our most experienced competitor,” OHS coach Kenny Stone said. “He’s a team leader, on and off the mat.”
Others expected to make a push for the Red Devils include sophomore Andres Quintana (113), senior Jordan Neal (195), junior Gabriel Quintana (138) and freshman Aiden McLaughlin (106).
“We are excited to represent OHS at the regional tournament, and we’re planning on leaving our mark,” Stone said. “My guys are motivated to exceed expectations and qualify as many as we can for the state tournament.”
Apollo will be led by junior Camron Baker, senior Marco Reyes, sophomore Blaze Cart, junior David Gerkin and junior Adolfo Pascual.
“We lost a lot from last year’s team, so basically we’re a first-year team with a lot of new faces,” Eagles coach Courtney Johns said. “We’ve spent a lot of time learning and working on developing our new kids.
“Our mindset is to be aggressive, wrestle hard, and have fun.”
Tournament host Whitesville Trinity, meanwhile, features sophomores Kristopher Howard (145) and Mason Mattingly (152).
“Starting this program from scratch was tough, but my mindset for regionals is to get in there and get the job done and go from there,” Raiders coach Zachery Farris said. “The two boys I have now are great kids and great wrestlers.
“This tournament is going to be very tough and they are going to have to leave everything out on the mat and get after it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.