Area wrestling clubs learn, compete in Boro Brawl

There were over 400 wrestlers from preschool ages through high school age at the Boro Brawl Nationals wrestling competition Saturday at the Owensboro Convention Center. Around 15 states were also represented in the competition.
The all day event was split up with younger age groups up to 6th grade in the morning and 15U through high school ages in the afternoon.
Curtis Martinson is the head wrestling coach at Daviess County High School, and he also coaches the Puma Wrestling club, which is made up mostly of College View and Daviess County Middle School kids at the middle school level.
“I’ve got 38 in youth and another 20 in the middle school,” Martinson said. He started the youth program in 2008, with most of the growth in numbers coming in the last 10 years. Martinson has coached at DCHS since its first varsity season in 2005.
The Pumas did a color change in its uniform to represent the DC Middle and College View colors, purple and gold, red and black.
“Everybody works together,” Martinson said.
Matt Allen was one of several coaches who works with the Aces Youth Wrestling Club, which also had some participants at the Boro Brawl.
The club has 68 kids and practices at Catholic, but it is a program open to all kids in the county and different school districts.
“We’re all about building the sport,” Allen said.
Allen is one of several assistant coaches at Owensboro Catholic, including Eric Dewig, Adam Flowers and Matt DeVault. Dewig ran a youth program at the Owensboro Family YMCA for several years. Chip Pride is the head coach at Owensboro Catholic, which has been competing for a couple of seasons.
Allen thought the Boro Brawl event was a good way for younger wrestlers to gain experience against higher levels of competition. The Aces Club also participates in youth wrestling circuit in western Kentucky, where they go to Warren County, Ohio County, Trigg County, and it also competes against the Puma Club.
“We’re very fortunate in Owensboro that we have an Division II NCAA team with KWC starting several years ago,” Allen said of Kentucky Wesleyan College. “Rob McCabe is coaching there and doing an excellent job. Being able to host something like this in Owensboro is just amazing.
“This is a little bit higher level wrestling than what we’re used to. It is a national level, but I had several kids who wanted to come out and see what it was about, and we’ve done really well today.”
