In the aftermath of another second-half failure, the University of Kentucky is still looking for solutions to not having a go-to offensive player.
The Wildcats will have another challenge in hosting Arkansas on Tuesday at Rupp Arena.
The Wildcats have been in a 5-game cycle of facing teams in the NET Top 40. Arkansas will be the fifth team in that batch.
UK has been in games at Alabama, at Missouri and Tennessee, but the Wildcats couldn’t close out any of those games.
UK is 5-12, 4-6 in the SEC. It’s schedule is ranked eighth toughest in the country per the NET.
“Arguably your top teams in the league and you’re in the game,” UK assistant coach Joel Justus said Monday. “You’re having success. For the most part we were following the game plan, and our biggest thing right now is to just kind of find that spot when there’s a little bit of adversity that hits us, instead of us fracturing, all right, now we come together and we rely on the team, we rely on each other.”
That has not happened to a strong enough degree for the Wildcats.
“So much of basketball is based on what your collection of players on the floor does,” Justus said. “So, if I’m supposed to be in a certain place and I’m not there, that changes how somebody else’s responsibility looks or how their performance is affected, whether that’s on offense or that’s on defense. We have to continue to go back and check on our game plan, how it was followed, how it was executed.”
Keion Brooks Jr. had his best game at UK in the 82-71 loss to Tennessee. The sophomore had a double-double of 23 points, 11 rebounds, both of which were career highs.
Getting more combinations of players working together for points is an emphasis now for UK.
“There are ways that you can try to score baskets, whether it be some isolations — kind of like you saw us do at the end of the game the other night where we were posting the ball — to ball screens to try to get two guys to play one-on-one, or some sort of mix of all of those,” Justus said. “I think for us offensively, you’re still trying to figure that out much like every single year when you have new players, when you have a group of new people playing basketball together.”
Arkansas presents a No. 29 team in the NET that wants to get out and run, and it leads the SEC in scoring at 82.7 points a game. It has hit 90 points three times in its five SEC wins.
The Razorbacks of coach Eric Musselman are 14-5, 6-4 in the SEC.
Freshman Moses Moody is Arkansas’ leading scorer at 16.4 points a game, which is also third among all NCAA freshmen. Moody is a 6-foot-6 guard.
“Four out, five out, beat you on the bounce,” is how UK coach John Calipari described the way Arkansas plays.
