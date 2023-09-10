Kentucky Wesleyan College made a long touchdown pass inside the final minute of the game to earn a 41-34 football win at William Jewell on Saturday afternoon.
KWC quarterback Christian Arrambide hit Camden Williams down the opposite side of the field for a 78-yard touchdown pass play with 33 seconds left at Greene Stadium in Liberty, Mo.
Arrambide also hit Williams with a 58-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, and a 63-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter.
Arrambide threw for 499 yards on 20-of-35 passing, hitting five touchdown passes with one interception. Williams had eight catches for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Khia Sherrard had three catches for 98 yards.
Arrambide, a senior, also threw scoring strikes of 37 yards to Khia Sherrard, and 23 yards to Kam Sherrard.
Jatorian Dillard had a 1-yard touchdown run for KWC, which led for most of the game.
It was KWC’s first win of the season (1-1). William Jewell went to 1-1.
KWC put up a whopping 583 yards in total offense, while William Jewell had 394 yards.
William Jewell quarterback CJ Ward threw touchdown passes of 86 yards to Deldrionn Amos, and 10 yards to Nathan Barnett. Ward threw for 330 yards.
Keaundre McCullough also had a 56-yard touchdown run for William Jewell.
KWC will play its first home game of the season on Saturday, hosting Walsh at 6 p.m. at Steele Stadium.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN7 13 14 7 _ 41
WILLIAM JEWELL7 3 14 10 _ 34
