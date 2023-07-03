OWESPTS-07-03-23 ASHBY NATIONAL EVENT

Thomas Ashby trains for the 2000-meter steeplechase event this spring at Eagle Stadium at Apollo High School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Thomas Ashby will get to run a national level race at historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon before he starts his college running career at the University of Cincinnati.

The distance standout at Apollo High School qualified for the USATF U20 Toyota Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., next weekend. Ashby will be one of two high school competitors in the steeplechase, going up against runners from Oregon, Michigan and Notre Dame.

