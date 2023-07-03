Thomas Ashby will get to run a national level race at historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon before he starts his college running career at the University of Cincinnati.
The distance standout at Apollo High School qualified for the USATF U20 Toyota Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., next weekend. Ashby will be one of two high school competitors in the steeplechase, going up against runners from Oregon, Michigan and Notre Dame.
“I’m very excited about it,” Ashby said. “It’s a superb opportunity to get to race this level of competition. It’s a race I’ll be running in college a lot, so it’ll give me some heads up experience. Running at Hayward is going to be incredible too. It’s such a legendary facility and it’s unbelievably nice.”
Apollo coach Charlie Shoulta is aiming to make the trip also to watch Ashby race.
“It would be great for the last track race I coach to be at Hayward Field,” Shoulta said. “It’s where Steve Prefontaine ran, a lot of great meets have been there.”
Shoulta is stepping back from coaching track, although he plans to be involved with cross country.
Ashby ran a fast enough time to qualify earlier this year, but he didn’t get the official word until last week.
The Championships go from Thursday through Sunday, and Ashby’s race will be Saturday.
“Thomas nor myself are not ‘happy to be there’ types,” Shoulta said. “Realistically we don’t know what to expect. He had a solid time goal of getting as close to nine (minutes) flat as possible. The top two make it to world championships. He’s not taking it for granted. He’s going to go after it, this is like the first race in a long time that he truly doesn’t have any pressure on him.
“He was a senior, he has been one of the elite distance runners in Kentucky the last couple of years. He was always one of people to beat.”
Ashby finished his senior season and career at Apollo with a KHSAA Class 3-A state championship in the 1,600 meters. He ran 4:14.92, and Shoulta called the race Ashby’s biggest victory to date.
“There was steep competition in that race,” Shoulta said. “One of the things you knew about Thomas, but always have to prove it, is if he’s near the front with one lap to go he’s there, he’s able to hang in there with anybody and he’s going to be tough to beat.”
Shoulta also thinks the Outdoor Championships will be a good transition meet for college for Ashby.
“He kind of gets to sneak a peak at what he’s up against next year,” Shoulta said. “This will be the first time in three years that he has not been the main guy in a race. It’s a good experience to give him motivation to train through cross country season, and he’ll excel in cross country there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.