Former Kentucky point guard Devin Askew intends to transfer to Texas, 247Sports reported Tuesday.
“After exploring the different universities, I’m excited to attend the University of Texas,” Askew told the website. “Thank you to Coach (Chris) Beard and the coaching staff! I can’t wait to get started!”
Beard had recruited Askew when he was the head coach at Texas Tech.
“I choose Texas because Coach Beard and his coaching staff are completely invested into their players and play development,” Askew told 247Sports. “They have also watched film on my game and see that my playing style and abilities will thrive in their program.”
Askew was a highly regarded high school prospect. He was considered possibly the best point guard in the high school class of 2021. He reclassified to the class of 2020 and came to Kentucky.
“I will bring passion, skill, a team-first attitude and a dedication to work hard,” Askew said of what he can add to Texas basketball.
