Midnight Bourbon certainly has showed some life for trainer Steve Asmussen in getting ready for this Kentucky Derby.
The colt got things stirred up on the backside at Churchill Downs on Monday when he got loose on the way to a post-work bath. Midnight Bourbon got on the move pretty good, enough to make for a nervous minute or two before getting corralled.
Asmussen reportedly didn’t see Midnight Bourbon get loose, but liked what he saw from the bullet work the horse had just put in, going five furlongs in 59.80 seconds.
“This morning’s work was as good as any work he’s ever put in,” Asmussen told reporters Monday. “Obviously with what we have on his calendar he better be good. He’s always been a big frame, and there’s more of him in the right spots.”
So, for a few minutes Midnight Bourbon stole a little spotlight from Super Stock, also trained by Asmussen and considered to be his best chance for a first Derby win.
A son of Tiznow, Midnight Bourbon is 2-2-3 in seven career starts and is part of a duo looking to give Asmussen his first Kentucky Derby victory. Mike Smith, a two-time Kentucky Derby winner, will have the ride.
After a solid 2-year-old season that included a runner-up finish in the Grade 3 Iroquois at Churchill Downs, Midnight Bourbon opened his 3-year-old campaign with a victory in the Grade 3 Lecomte on Jan. 16 at Fair Grounds.
He followed a third-place finish in the Grade 2 Risen Star before finishing 2 lengths behind Hot Rod Charlie in the Louisiana Derby on March 20.
“It was a very good run, but hopefully it’s just another building block to get us to where we want to be,” Asmussen said. “It wasn’t good enough. He’s going to need to jump forward from there.”
Asmussen has had three victories in Triple Crown races, just not on the first Saturday in May, and also a Breeders’ Cup Classic win with Gun Runner.
Super Stock vaulted into the Derby with a big victory in the Arkansas Derby on April 10, when he won as a 12-1 betting choice, beating Caddo and big favorite Concert Tour.
Super Stock was No. 3 in Derby points with 109 after the Arkansas Derby, just behind Hot Rod Charlie and top ranked Essential Quality.
Super Stock put on a big move after being two lengths back into the final turn of the 1 1/8-mile Arkansas Derby. Under jockey Ricardo Santana Jr., Super Stock kept pace with the top two of the final turn, and Santana angled him to the outside before he rolled right past the leading duo for a convincing win.
“Ricardo gave him a very good trip, he was where he needed to be when under the circumstances,” Asmussen said. “That’s what it’s going to require to have success in the Derby as well.
“Doing well and liking your chances don’t guarantee you the trip or the circumstances that allow victory.”
Having Super Stock owned by his father, Keith Asmussen, and Erv Woolsey, Steve Asmussen has a little more emotionally invested in getting this horse ready for the 147th running of the Derby.
“It feels like something bigger than you,” Asmussen said. “It’s my parents story, just very excited to be a part of it. That’s what family is, you want things for your family more than you want them for yourself. It’s always that way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.