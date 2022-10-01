OWESPTS-10-01-22 JOSIE AULL

Trinity’s Josie Aull sets the ball against Apollo during a volleyball game on Aug. 16 at the St. Mary of the Woods Horn Community Center in Whitesville.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

Josie Aull has put up numbers for assists in her Whitesville Trinity volleyball career that can only be considered rare.

“To have 2,500 career assists is ridiculously huge,” Trinity coach Daniel Morris said. “You hardly ever hear that number thrown around in high school volleyball. However, with the true player that Josie has become over the last few years I definitely knew that she could put up a number like this. She works hard everyday and loves to compete. As a matter of fact my first major decision revolved around making her the new team setter. She used to play just back row positions.”

