LOUISVILLE — Daviess County got an up-close look at one of the best high school volleyball teams in the country Monday night.
The Lady Panthers traveled to Assumption for the first round of the KHSAA State Volleyball Tournament. All first round matches were at campus sites.
They fell 3-0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-9) at Assumption, the top-ranked team in Kentucky.
It was Daviess County’s first trip to the state tournament after winning the 3rd Region championship for the first time last week.
They were down 7-1 then 19-3 in the first set. Assumption ended up winning the first set 25-9.
Assumption was also in control of the second set, winning 25-10.
The Rockets closed things 25-9 out after going up 7-0 then 21-7 in the third set.
“Assumption is a solid team that gets the job done consistently,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said. “Their skills are solid and they have a high court IQ.”
The Lady Panthers finished their best season with a 14-4 record. They won the 9th District championship and the 3rd Region crown.
DC didn’t drop a set in the regional tournament.
Bailey was glad the team got to see a team like Assumption in a state tournament setting.
“We have a lot to be proud of and we can use this as a great learning experience,” Bailey said. “Overall, this season has been one for the books. I am so proud of all the girls, especially the seniors for sticking together and representing DC volleyball well.
“The girls never quit and never gave up on one another. They showed up every day and displayed what teamwork and commitment are all about.”
