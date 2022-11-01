LOUISVILLE — Assumption is one of the best high school volleyball teams in the country, ranked in the top 15 nationally. Assumption has for years been generally recognized as the best program overall in Kentucky.
So, it wasn’t a surprise that Assumption pulled a 3-0 sweep over Owensboro Catholic in the first round of the KHSAA State Volleyball Tournament on Monday night.
Assumption won 25-9, 25-8, 25-13 at its home gym. Assumption will take a 33-7 record into the state tournament elite eight at George Rogers Clark in Winchester. Assumption will take on Mercy on Thursday.
Catholic’s fine season ended 20-10.
The Lady Aces looked out of their element in the first two sets and Assumption had a lot to do with that. By the third set, Catholic was a little more in tune.
“They got a little more comfortable and were like ‘hey we can play with them a little bit,’ ” Catholic coach Brian Hardison said. “Definitely the first game we were shellshocked. The second game we were back on our heels a little bit, the third game I’m pretty happy with that. We made some digs, moved our block out to the line, instead of trying to take their angle we started forcing them to hit the angle.”
Catholic didn’t change much preparation as it approached the state tournament match the last few days. Catholic beat Ohio County 3-0 for the 3rd Region championship last Thursday.
“We worked on what we do,” Hardison said. “We usually protect the floor a little better than what we did. We’re not used to seeing the ball going this fast and an offense that is that much of an uptempo, and the girls being 6-foot-5. We tried to speed our game up a little bit, and basically tried covering the floor.”
Assumption was led by Chloe Smith’s 13 kills. Whitney Woodrow had 38 assists for Assumption.
Olivia Castlen had nine kills and 16 assists to lead Catholic. The message was basic for the Lady Aces.
“Just giving it all we had, play with a lot of hustle and never quit,” Castlen said. “We wanted to give it 110% on every ball, just keep going at them, be aggressive.”
Hardison wanted Catholic to have a positive approach going in.
“Just be glad to be on the floor with the number one team in Kentucky,” Hardison said. “Go out there and play your game, don’t look like a deer in the headlights.”
He thought Castlen did a good job of staying aggressive.
“Olivia didn’t back down, she had a couple of mishits but, man, how many did she have in?” Hardison said. “She took the game to them. That’s what we were trying to preach, don’t take it from them, take it to them. Don’t be on your heels go after them.”
Tyranda Stuart had four kills for Catholic. Senior Emily Christian had 10 digs.
Abby Baughman, Mollie Pride, Paige Miles and Abigail Williams were seniors along with Christian, who was Catholic’s libero.
