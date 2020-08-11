HOUSTON — Lance McCullers Jr. pitched no-hit ball into the seventh inning, Michael Brantley and Carlos Correa drove in two runs each and the Houston Astros snapped a five-game skid with a 6-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.
McCullers (2-1) bounced back from one of the worst performances of his career with a gem where he allowed one hit and struck out five in seven scoreless innings. The 26-year-old tied a career high by allowing eight runs in just 32/3 innings of a 14-7 loss at Arizona his last time out.
His only hit Monday came when Donovan Solano extended his MLB-best hitting streak to 15 games with a grounder down the third base line that rolled just out of reach of Alex Bregman for a double with one out in the seventh.
Phillies 13, Braves 8
PHILADELPHIA — Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper blasted a three-run shot and Philadelphia beat Atlanta, giving Aaron Nola his first win in nearly a year.
Nola (1-1) allowed one run, two hits and struck out 10 in eight innings. He threw just 89 pitches but was denied an opportunity for his first career complete game in his 130th start. Two relievers gave up seven runs in the ninth.
Nationals 16, Mets 4
NEW YORK — Asdrubal Cabrera homered twice and drove in five runs, tormenting his former team again as Washington routed New York.
Juan Soto and Trea Turner went deep in the third inning for the Nationals, who scored just 11 runs in their previous five games — including Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, which was suspended in the sixth with Washington trailing 5-2.
Twins 4, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE — Eddie Rosario hit a grand slam, Randy Dobnak pitched five strong innings and Minnesota beat Milwaukee to snap a four-game skid.
Tigers 5, White SOx 1
DETROIT — JaCoby Jones hit an inside-the-park home run in the seventh inning and Detroit breezed to its fourth straight victory.
Niko Goodrum homered and had four hits for the Tigers, who handed Chicago its fifth loss in six games. It wasn’t all good news for Detroit, though. First baseman C.J. Cron exited with a left knee injury in the fourth.
Rays 8, Red SOx 7
BOSTON — Kevin Kiermaier hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the seventh inning, Manuel Margot had four hits and Tampa Bay beat Boston.
Kiermaier’s opposite-field line drive off reliever Jeffrey Springs (0-1) rolled all the way to the wall in left-center field. Yoshi Tsutsugo and Margot scored after both singled to start the inning. Kiermaier had three RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.