As teams on the high school level are preparing for their upcoming seasons, some of the former stars of those squads have either started or are getting ready to start college.
All of those signing ceremonies that occupy a lot of time and video camera space throughout the second half of a school year mean that all those students are now on their way to new athletic careers.
No matter the level, all those kids who were in those ceremonies, signing NLI’s with schools at different levels of NCAA and NAIA, will be going to completely new environments, if they decided to still pursue athletics in college after all the announcing is over.
In those completely new environments, the athletes who were bonafield stars with their high school teams, with find themselves in completely new roles, if for no other reason that they won’t be the stars of their respective teams anymore. Even if they emerge as fabulous college freshmen, there will be a learning curve. For some, that curve will be significant, and they may struggle for an entire first year or first season.
There are levels of competition within teams could be significant, and the new athletes, the new teammates, have to find their way
Even the most confident, most talented players in all kinds of different sports, can have moments of doubt in their first year playing in and going to college. Sometimes those moments can last for weeks or months.
Just going away to college itself is filled with adjustments. Time management, class loads, how to study, how to get good grades, how to keep good grades. Those are all parts of that college experience. And those all can be overwhelming to a lot of new college students.
For athletes, added on to that is the simple feeling of “Am I good enough to play?”
They are all looking for ways to fit in with a new team environment. They are looking for ways to contribute, ways to perform even if they know their chances to show what they can do will be limited.
It is often interesting to see how top high school athletes will do when they decide to jump in the more serious landscapes of college athletics. Some adjust, figure things out, and thrive within their talent levels. Some may decide the college athletics experience is not for them. Even at smaller schools, staying competitive on an athletic team is a job.
They may try to find a place where they better fit after that freshman year. Kids who were stars in high school, and who went through a freshman year, at least know what that is like, and they can use that knowledge.
College will be starting soon on campuses all over. High school athletes from this area who are going to play in college have been preparing already, some are already at their schools. Their new athletic experiences are beginning.
Graduated high school athletes who were stars for their teams and are going to play college sports — no matter what level — will find some challenges in their freshman year. That fits across the board, and it doesn’t matter how good they were in high school.
