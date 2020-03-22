Matt Atkins continues to persevere as a professional golfer.
Like almost all athletes worldwide, the former Apollo High School standout’s career is currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the stoppage of play came just when Atkins appeared to be rounding into form on the Korn Ferry Tour.
After missing the cut at two previous events, Atkins rose up in early March and finished tied for fourth at the El Bosque Mexico Championship — an event he won in 2017 — and he was within a whisker of having a chance to win it.
“I bogeyed the last hole, or else I would have been in a four-way playoff for the championship,” Atkins said. “I was able to play in the event as part of the Past Champions category, and I approached it like either it’s going to happen or it’s not.
“I didn’t play phenomenal golf in Mexico, but I putted very well and had a really good result. A lot of 8- to 10-footers started going in, and that’s almost always the difference between being in contention and not being in contention.”
Moreover, the result qualified Atkins for the next event in Louisiana, but that was when the proverbial plug was pulled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Obviously, I wish we were playing, especially coming off a little momentum out of Mexico, but at the same time what’s going on in our country and in our world is much bigger than golf or any other sport,” said Atkins, whose home base is North Augusta, S.C.
“Returning May 18 is the best possible scenario, but we’ll just have to see where everything is at that point.”
In the meantime, Atkins says it will be essential to remain sharp.
“I’ll be keeping up a similar routine and schedule, make sure I’m prepared to play when we do resume,” said Atkins, who said that he is able to play and practice daily at his home course, Champions Retreat, in Evans, Ga. “My philosphy since I started in golf has been to try to improve every single day, get better at what I do.
“Right now, my approach is not as intense as usual because of the long break, but I’m still working on my game all the time. Even with this break, there’s still a lot you can do on your own to sharpen your game.”
Atkins said there are 11 Korn Ferry Tour regular-season events and three finals events remaining, and the goal is to simply play in as many as possible — scoring points along the way to qualify for future pro events.
Atkins is tied for 47th on the Korn Ferry Tour, and those finishing among the top 25 at season’s end earn a PGA Tour card.
“We’ll have to wait and see what happens,” said Atkins, a former NCAA Division II All-American who qualified for the PGA Tour in 2018. “There are a lot of unknowns ahead of us.
“The way I’m looking at it at this point is, let’s do what we can to get through 2020 and get on to 2021.”
