Owensboro Catholic jumped out of the gate early and never let up as the Aces rolled to a 50-0 victory over City-County foe Daviess County on a hot and humid Friday night at Reid Stadium.
Catholic junior quarterback Brady Atwell connected on 14-of-19 passing attempts for 240 yards and four touchdowns, including scoring throws of 55, 62 and 50 yards. He also carried in a short touchdown in the first quarter that gave his team a 14-0 advantage with 5:27 left in the first quarter.
“We came out and took care of business,” said Aces head coach Jason Morris, whose team finished with 381 yards of total offense and surrendered only 108 yards defensively. “I really liked how our experienced players are stepping up, and we’re not taking anybody lightly. We’re coming out and playing every snap like it’s a state championship, because that’s our goal.”
Senior wide receiver Tutt Carrico opened the game’s scoring with a 55-yard touchdown reception up the middle of the field for an early 7-0 lead. He later hauled in a 62-yard score in the second quarter as Catholic continued pulling away.
“He did a really good job of getting separation from a defensive back there, a senior receiver there getting man coverage — I think he kind of takes that personal,” Morris said of Carrico. “We did two different plays of getting over the top there, and then Tutt’s got good enough speed that once he’s over the top, it’s hard to catch him.”
Senior wide receiver Deuce Sims also reeled in a pair of touchdown passes — one in the first half for a 21-0 lead with 2:12 left in the opening frame, and another TD reception from reserve quarterback Dremail Carothers in the game’s closing moments.
Senior running back Eli Blair rumbled in for a 3-yard score early in the second quarter, and after Catholic recovered a fumble on a bad pitch attempt, Carrico’s second TD with 1:18 left in the half and the Aces’ subsequent 2-point conversion gave Catholic a 36-0 lead and forced a KHSAA-mandated running clock.
Noah Rhinerson hauled in a 50-yard scoring strike from Atwell with 8:55 left in the third quarter for a 43-0 advantage.
Even with Carothers closing out the game late, Morris was pleased to see his team’s consistency from start to finish.
“Part of that is we’re going to continue to run our offense, and within our run-pass options, with them coming up and bringing the pressure they were bringing, I had a freshman quarterback and I wasn’t going to let him just sit back there and take it,” he said. “We’re going to allow him to throw the football there, and that’s the only way you’re going to develop those guys, to get true varsity reps.”
With the win, Catholic opens its season at 2-0 for the first time since 2020 and will welcome Greenwood to Steele Stadium next week.
“Really proud of what we’ve done up to this point, but we’re going to stay humble,” Morris said. “Obviously, winning’s not easy, so we’re going to celebrate all of our wins — but we know we’re going to celebrate them Friday night, and then come Saturday, we’re thinking about Greenwood.
“We’re going to treat every week exactly the same. We treated this week just like it was the (Lexington Christian) week. That way, when we get there, there’s no shock. We’re going to go and try to fix everything. You’re always going to have new mistakes to go over, and that’s the fun part for me coaching — always having something to fix.”
Daviess County (0-2) will return to the gridiron when the Panthers host Owensboro in a City-County tilt.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 21 15 7 7 — 50
DAVIESS COUNTY 0 0 0 0 — 0
OC-T. Carrico 55 pass from Atwell (Garvin kick)
OC-Atwell 3 run (Garvin kick)
OC-D. Sims pass from Atwell (Garvin kick)
OC-Blair 3 run (Garvin kick)
OC-T. Carrico 62 pass from Atwell (D. Sims pass from Atwell)
OC-Rhinerson 50 pass from Atwell (Garvin kick)
OC-D. Sims pass from Carothers (Garvin kick)
