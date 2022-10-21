A lot was expected from Brady Atwell in his first season as starting quarterback at Owensboro Catholic High School, and the highly-touted sophomore certainly has delivered for the Aces.
“I struggled a little early in the season because it’s a big step up for anyone to start at the varsity level,” said Atwell, a 6-foot-3, 235-pounder with 4.7 speed in the 40-yard dash. “But our coaches helped me learn to go through my reads and progressions as the season has progressed, and I feel very comfortable back there now.
“I like to to throw the football, but I can also tuck it and run when I feel the need to — I trust my legs, as well as my arm when it comes to making a play.”
Atwell’s steady development has helped Catholic go 5-3, post an early-season upset of City-County arch-rival Owensboro and become No. 3 in the latest Associated Press KHSAA Class 2-A poll.
“I love our team, that’s for sure,” Atwell said. “I think we’re on the brink of winning a state championship with the pieces we have. Our offensive line is as big as they come, we get after it on defense, and we’re balanced offensively with a lot of quality receivers and running backs.
“And, we’re continuing to improve as the season goes along — that’s the main thing.”
Owensboro Catholic head coach Jason Morris knows a gem when he has one.
“Brady has what you can’t teach with that size of his,” Morris said. “He has a lot of God-given traits, and his best trait is his personality, along with his work ethic. He has natural leadership abilities that mean so much to our team when he’s on the field.
“Obviously, he has a ton of ability and potential — the sky’s the limit for him.”
This season, Atwell has completed 126-of-203 passes for 1,876 yards and 18 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions. He is also the Aces’ leading rusher with 356 yards on only 48 carries (7.4 yards per attempt) and has scored three TDs.
Catholic plays host to No. 7 McLean County on Friday at Steele Stadium, and Atwell firmly believes playing in such a competitive 2-A district this season has helped push the Aces to new heights.
“You have to be ready to play every Friday night, and that’s a good thing for our football team,” Atwell said. “Playing in this district makes us work that much harder, sort of forces us to the next level, and it comes down to who wants it more and who has the best culture.
“Overall, we play a very tough schedule. It’s helped us become the team we’ve become, and we understand we have to continue to get better to reach our goals — and they are big goals.”
Atwell comes from an athletic family. His father, Kevin Atwell, was a star athlete at Hancock County High School, and his uncle, Travis Atwell, was Kentucky’s Mr. Football recipient in 1999, when he quarterbacked the Hornets to the KHSAA Class A state championship game.
“My dad has always pushed me to reach the next level as a person and as an athlete,” Atwell said. “My uncle has always been my mentor, training me on the weekends — we’ve always been very close.”
Now, Atwell wants to help the Aces reach their potential and make a deep run in the postseason.
“We’ve already improved a lot, overall, as a team this season, but we can’t become satisfied,” Atwell said. “We have to keep working, keep growing, keep improving. If we do this, I’m excited about where it could take us.”
