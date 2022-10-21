FF PLAYER FEATURE

Owensboro Catholic quarterback Brady Atwell looks to pass during a game against Hancock County on Sept. 23.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

A lot was expected from Brady Atwell in his first season as starting quarterback at Owensboro Catholic High School, and the highly-touted sophomore certainly has delivered for the Aces.

“I struggled a little early in the season because it’s a big step up for anyone to start at the varsity level,” said Atwell, a 6-foot-3, 235-pounder with 4.7 speed in the 40-yard dash. “But our coaches helped me learn to go through my reads and progressions as the season has progressed, and I feel very comfortable back there now.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.