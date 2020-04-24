QB earned Mr. Football honors in senior season
Travis Atwell was a big star at a small school during his high school heyday.
A standout in both football and basketball, Atwell spurred the Hornets to the KHSAA Class A state championship game in 1999, and in the process he came away with the most prestigious individual honor in the commonwealth — the Kentucky Mr. Football award.
Last fall, Atwell and his Hornet teammates celebrated the 20th anniversary of that memorable season.
“I appreciate all that now more than I did at the time,” Atwell said. “I look back now, and I see how it made an impact on the people in the area, how it brought the community together, and it makes me realize that we, as a team, were able to put together a very special season.
“You just hope for that right cycle of kids to come together, and that’s what happened for us. It took a very collective team effort for us to do what we did at such a small school. The truth is, we had a really good team that season — we believed we could beat just about anybody.”
The road to statewide recognition began being paved Atwell’s sophomore and junior seasons, when Chris Wolfe (now at Louisville Male) was the head coach.
“It really started in 1997,” Atwell recalled. “We had a strong group of sophomores and went 7-4 that season. The next year, we beat Owensboro Catholic, won the first playoff game in school history and finished 10-3.”
“We were set up for a pretty good season my senior year.”
And the Hornets — playing a particularly strong schedule for a Class A program — delivered.
Wolfe departed the program, but new head coach Mark Peach (now at Trigg County) didn’t miss a beat.
“I think we were a little ahead of our time, actually,” Atwell said. “We had run the Wing-T under coach Wolfe, and then coach Peach came in, he spread us out a little more and our passing attack opened up quite a bit. It was a dream to be the quarterback in that offense, which utilized my skills as a runner and as a passer.”
Despite taking regular-season losses to larger perennial powers such as Highlands and Hopkinsville, the Hornets were on their way.
“Playing that tough schedule helped prepare us for just about anything we could face in the playoffs,” Atwell recalled. “You get better by playing great competition and that really wound up helping us make a run.”
And run, Hancock did. The Hornets crushed Ballard Memorial and Murray at home before hitting the road for, to that point, the most significant game in program history — a matchup with Mayfield for the Region 1 championship. The Hornets led just 9-7 at halftime, then blew out the tradition-laden Cardinals in the second half to win going away, 36-10.
“That was a big one,” Atwell said.
Hancock clobbered visiting Somerset 47-20 in the state semifinals before falling to Beechwood 45-22 at old Cardinal Stadium at the Fairgrounds in Louisville.
“I think we dressed 28 in the state championship game and Beechwood dressed 78,” Atwell recalled. “Their depth got us that day.”
Atwell combined to rush and pass for over 4,500 yards and accounted for 75 touchdowns in 1999.
He then accepted a scholarship offer to play quarterback at Toledo.
“Their system under coach (Gary) Pinkel was similar to what we’d run at Hancock, so I was comfortable with that decision,” said Atwell, who also received offers from NCAA Division I schools to play basketball. “I was redshirting as a freshman and doing well, but after that (2000) season coach Pinkel and a lot of his staff left to go to the University of Missouri.”
Atwell wound up transferring to Kentucky, where he played safety. He redshirted there in 2001 and in 2002 played a full season at backup safety while starting on special teams.
Elbow and back injuries crept in, however, and short-circuited his career on the gridiron.
He earned his undergraduate, doing “just enough to graduate.”
Suddenly, Atwell felt wayward without a sport to play.
“Athletics had been such a huge part of my entire life, and now all that was gone,” he said. “I didn’t react the way I should have. I guess I was looking for something to replace the thrills that I experienced in sports. And, for the next 10 years or so I was using opiates pretty heavily. That became my addiction.”
Atwell recalls it as a dark period.
“My entire life revolved around opiates, that next high, and that leads to a lot of problems,” he said. “My wife (Kristin) stuck with me through some hard times. I was just numb all the time, or trying to be. It’s a cliche, but finally I really did get sick and tired of being sick and tired.
“In October 2017, I went to treatment, and I’m in long-term recovery. It’s not easy, it’s a process, but it comes down to wanting to find a new way to live, and that’s the way I approach it every day.”
Now 38, Atwell — who for a time served as a football assistant at Hancock County and was briefly football head coach at Tell City (Ind.) High School — now lives in Owensboro and teaches at Owensboro Day Treatment, a Department of Juvenile Justice program.
He also is heavily involved in Owensboro Recovery Project, a recently launched 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
“It’s like a central hub for all things recovery — jobs, housing, dental, how to get into treatment,” Atwell said. “Chris Seaton heads it up, and we just got it going late last fall, but there’s already a lot of support for this, and I believe it serves a tremendous service for those who are trying to turn their lives around.
“It’s rewarding to be part of something that can perhaps save and change lives.”
Away from his full-time job and volunteer work, Atwell is into yoga, mindfulness (meditation) and his all-time favorite therapy — fishing.
“It’s been a lifelong passion,” Atwell said. “Back when I was 5 years old, our family was at Panama City Beach in Florida and I went missing. It got to be a serious thing, and they notified the authorities. They finally found me on a pier, where I’d been watching people fish for two or three hours.
“I’ve always appreciated the art of fishing. It doesn’t matter if it’s a big fish or a small one, that tug on the end of the line still does something for me, still gives me a thrill — that feeling has always stayed the same.”
