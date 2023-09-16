Owensboro Catholic junior quarterback Brady Atwell threw for 443 yards and six touchdowns, a trio of wide receivers eclipsed 100 yards apiece, and the Aces pulled away for a 41-21 victory over visiting Henderson County on Friday night at Steele Stadium.
In the days leading up to the contest, Catholic coach Jason Morris referred to it as a “trap game.”
“I was really worried all week long because of the emotional high of last week’s game,” he said, referring to his team’s 33-28 win over rival Owensboro last Friday.
“Coming into a team that their record didn’t indicate what kind of team they were — Henderson County’s Henderson County, and they’re always going to at least be solid.”
The Aces (5-0), ranked third in KHSAA Class 2-A, scored on their opening drive when Atwell connected with senior wide receiver Tutt Carrico, who reeled in the ball on the sideline and broke free for a 24-yard score with 10:19 left in the first quarter.
Catholic was held scoreless on its next two drives before a long Carrico punt return and a horse-collar penalty set the Aces up in the red zone. Four plays later, Atwell threw a 5-yard touchdown to junior WR Waryn Ebelhar for a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
After forcing a three-and-out, Catholic went up 21-0 when Atwell found Ebelhar, who evaded a tackle at midfield and raced 54 yards for the TD with 6:07 left until halftime.
The Colonels (1-4) answered with an 11-play, 76-yard drive capped off by junior quarterback Trajdon Davis throwing a 7-yard TD to sophomore Mason Bridgeman with 48.9 seconds in the first half — drawing to within 21-7 at intermission.
“We didn’t execute like we should have in the first half,” Morris said. “I felt like we left three scores out there in the first half, something we’ve got to learn and get better at, but overall, winning’s not easy and I can’t complain about a three-touchdown victory.”
Henderson County opened the second half on another long scoring drive, marching 85 yards in 13 plays. Davis tossed a 24-yard touchdown to senior Max Thompson to trim the deficit to 21-14 with 5:16 left in the third frame.
After that, however, the Aces scored on three of their next four drives to keep the Colonels at a distance.
Catholic senior wideout Noah Rhinerson scored on consecutive possessions, reeling in a 27-yard strike from Atwell and then taking a jet sweep pass 22 yards to pay dirt. The Aces led 34-14 with 50.5 left in the third quarter.
Following a rare Atwell interception, only his second of the season, Henderson County scored on Davis’s 29-yard throw to Anthony Burrus up the middle of the field with 6:44 remaining.
The Aces sealed the win with Atwell’s 18-yard TD pass to Rhinerson with 3:38 left to play.
For the game, Atwell completed 26-of-42 pass attempts, including a 13-of-16 performance in the second half.
Rhinerson finished with 127 yards and three TDs on six catches, Carrico had 164 yards and a score on eight catches, and Ebelhar posted 114 yards and two scores on six receptions.
“Coach Chris Morris, my brother, did a great job of taking what the defense was giving us all night,” said Jason Morris, whose team ran the ball only six times for 25 yards. “Brady was throwing the ball fairly accurately, and our players were just making plays in space.”
Davis completed 11-of-20 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns for Henderson County, which finished with 295 yards of total offense.
Owensboro Catholic returns to action next week with a trip to Crittenden County.
HENDERSON COUNTY 0 7 7 7 — 21
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7 14 13 7 — 41
OC-T. Carrico 24 pass from Atwell (Garvin kick)
OC-Ebelhar 5 pass from Atwell (Garvin kick)
OC-Ebelhar 54 pass from Atwell (Garvin kick)
HC-Bridgeman 7 pass from Davis (Weiss kick)
HC-Thompson 24 pass from Davis (Weiss kick)
OC-Rhinerson 27 pass from Atwell (kick failed)
OC-Rhinerson 22 pass from Atwell
HC-Burrus 29 pass from Davis (Weiss kick)
OC-Rhinerson 18 pass from Atwell (Garvin kick)
