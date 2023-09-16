Owensboro Catholic junior quarterback Brady Atwell threw for 443 yards and six touchdowns, a trio of wide receivers eclipsed 100 yards apiece, and the Aces pulled away for a 41-21 victory over visiting Henderson County on Friday night at Steele Stadium.

In the days leading up to the contest, Catholic coach Jason Morris referred to it as a “trap game.”

