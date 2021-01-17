AUBURN, Ala. — Kentucky couldn’t finish a comeback once again.
Allen Flannigan scored 21 points and he and JT Thor each sank a pair of clutch free throws in the last 18 seconds to preserve Auburn’s 66-59 come-from-behind win over Kentucky on Saturday.
UK made a run late after Auburn’s lead swelled to as many as 10 with 5:36 remaining.
UK clawed back and pulled to within two twice, the latest coming on a Jacob Toppin dunk with 58 seconds to play.
The Tigers closed the game with a made layup and the four free throws to keep the Wildcats from getting any closer.
The Wildcats turned the ball over 18 times, 12 of those coming after halftime when Auburn finally found its groove after woeful early shooting, and rallied into the lead for the final 10 minutes.
UK has swooned again, having lost two straight in the SEC after starting 3-0. More importantly, UK fell to 4-8 overall and will need a major rally over the next month to have a chance to reach the NCAA Tournament.
“We still have our chances, we can go on a run and we’ll be fine,” UK coach John Calipari said. “In a game like this, three baskets breaks the game open. We defended the way you defend to win games.We let one slip away on the road.”
All nine Wildcats scored with Davion Mintz leading with 11 points, Toppin added 10 but only two in the second half. Toppin and Dontaie Allen led Kentucky to a 25-21 halftime lead. Allen was held scoreless after intermission, finishing with eight points.
Calipari was asked about Toppin and Allen not starting in the second half, and their minutes overall.
“One of the things we talked about — with Lance (Ware) too — I want to win every game I coach, but on the other side, I’m not trying to take anyone’s heart away,” Calipari said. “We were running plays for Dontaie and he wouldn’t shoot the ball. That’s why I took him out the first time. One time we ran two things for him with shots and he wouldn’t take them.”
Flannigan scored 16 after halftime, Devan Cambridge scored five of his 13 points during a 9-0 run by the Tigers (8-6, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) midway through the final period when they wrested momentum away from Kentucky (4-8, 3-2).
Freshman Sharife Cooper, finally cleared to play by the NCAA a week ago, scored eight of his 11 points after halftime and made eight assists.
Flannigan started the pivotal 9-0 run with a defensive rebound leading to his bucket that tied the game at 43. Kentucky lost its next possession on an offensive foul and Cambridge knocked down a 3-pointer for a 46-43 lead at 10:07 and Auburn never trailed again.
Each team was cold early, Kentucky leading 9-2 despite 4-for-16 shooting only because Auburn was 1 of 15. The Tigers missed their first eight shots from behind the 3-point arc.
Since the beginning of the 2015-16 season, Auburn is 4-4 against the Wildcats. That is the second-most wins by any SEC team against Kentucky in that span and the first time Auburn has beaten Kentucky in four consecutive seasons since 1987-90.
“I think you’re judged by how you do against the best teams on your schedule, and certainly Kentucky is going to always be as good as anybody on our schedule,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.
Kentucky is at Georgia on Wednesday. Auburn travels to Arkansas on Wednesday.
