OXFORD, Miss. — Isaac Okoro converted a big three-point play with 1:41 left in the second overtime, and No. 17 Auburn topped Mississippi 83-82 on Tuesday night.
Okoro had 14 points and nine rebounds for Auburn (18-2, 5-2 SEC), which trailed by as many as 19 early in the second half. Anfernee McLemore led the Tigers with 19 points, and Samir Doughty had 17.
The Rebels (10-10, 1-6) had a chance for the win in the closing seconds, but Blake Hinson missed a 3-point try.
Virginia 61, No. 5 Florida State 56
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kihei Clark scored 15 points, including a go-ahead layup with 59 seconds left, and Virginia (14-6, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended No. 5 Florida State’s 10-game winning streak.
Mamadi Diakite had 19 points and nine rebounds for Virginia, which has won two straight after losing four of its previous five. That stretch raised questions about whether the defending national champions would even make the NCAA Tournament this year.
The Seminoles fell to 17-3, 7-2.
No. 8 Villanova 70, St. John’s 59
NEW YORK — Saddiq Bey scored 23 points, Collin Gillespie had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 8 Villanova won its seventh straight game, easily handling St. John’s (17-3, 7-1 Big East) at Madison Square Garden.
Rasheem Dunn had 24 points for St. John’s (13-9, 2-7), the only Big East team to beat Villanova in each of the past two seasons.
No. 9 Duke 79, Pittsburgh 67
DURHAM, N.C. — Vernon Carey Jr. had 26 points and 13 rebounds as No. 9 Duke (17-3, 6-2 ACC) beat Pittsburgh after both teams honored Kobe Bryant during a pregame ceremony at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Pitt (13-8, 4-6) was led by Au’Diese Toney’s game-high 27 points.
No. 16 Butler 69, Georgetown 64
WASHINGTON — Kamar Baldwin heated up after halftime for the second consecutive game, helping No. 16 Butler (17-4, 5-3 Big East) rally past Georgetown.
Center Omer Yurtseven led the Hoyas (12-9, 2-6) with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
No. 25 Rutgers 70, Purdue 63
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Caleb McConnell scored 16 points, making 12 of 13 free throw attempts, and No. 25 Rutgers (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten) nearly blew a 17-point lead before holding off Purdue, 70-63 on Tuesday night.
Jahaad Proctor led Purdue (16-5, 7-3) with 19 points.
