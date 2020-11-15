John Augenstein found himself in amazing company Saturday at famed Augusta National during his third round of the Masters.
The Owensboro native drew a grouping with two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer and superstar Rory McIlroy.
To play in the Masters as the 2019 U.S. Amateur runner-up was one thing, but to get to play with those icons just added to the epic experience.
“John has had two great groupings this week playing with Rickie Fowler and Danny Willett and then today with Langer and Rory,” Augenstein’s father Drew said, “It has really been a great week for him getting to play with such accomplished players at such a great place.”
A great place indeed. Augenstein started the tournament on fire, getting to 7-under par through his first 26 holes and flirting with the lead.
He entered Saturday at 3-under and only six shots behind the co-leaders at the top, but round three proved to be a challenge from the onset.
Augenstein drove into the right trees off of the 1st hole and unfortunately hit a tree with his 2nd shot. He would leave the green with a double bogey, setting the tone for a tough day.
Fairways are severely sloped at Augusta, and Augenstein drove into the fairway bunker on the extremely downhill par 5 No. 2 hole. Augenstein had to work to get a good sight line of his target before he hit out of the bunker.
The Vanderbilt standout made the turn in 1 over 37 with a couple of birdies on Nos. 7 and 8. On the very difficult par 4 11th, Augenstein missed the green short and right, and failed to get up for par.
Augenstein responded confidently on the difficult par 3 12th, sticking his tee shot to 8 feet and draining the birdie for his first birdie on that hole in this Masters.
Augenstein would drop two shots coming in, including a double bogey on the closing 18th hole. Augenstein drove right into the trees and hit his 2nd shot right, into the 10th fairway. It would have been hard for even his veteran playing partners to get it close from seemingly 75 yards out of position.
A double was how he finished, dropping his third round score to 3-over 75 and placing Augenstein at even par, in a tie for 50th. More importantly, there is a race for low amateur this weekend between Augenstein and the player who beat him for the U.S. Amateur, Andy Ogletree.
Ogletree stands two shots ahead at 2-under par.
A trip to famed Butler Cabin with the champion awaits whichever of those two finishes better Sunday at Augusta National.
Whatever happens though, Augenstein knows he’s facing a course that he’s spent months prepping for and he’s identified some important strategies.
“There are a lot of drives out here that you need to take 3-wood and turn them hard to the left,” Augenstein said. “I think of No. 10, No. 2. They are holes that you need to turn the ball more than a lot of other courses.
“A hole may call for a draw but you can hit a fade at other venues, but here when it calls for a draw, man, it really does.”
Sunday is calling for a competitive performance for the distinguished low amateur prize.
Garrett Johnston is a freelance writer who’s covered 30 major championships. He also hosts the Beyond the Clubhouse podcast.
