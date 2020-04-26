John Augenstein has built his brand as one of the world’s best amateur golfers by adhering to a strict daily regimen — proverbially crossing every “t” and dotting every “i” at every step.
So, dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for the Vanderbilt University All-American whose senior collegiate season was short-circuited in mid-March after the Commodores had played in seven spring events.
“It hasn’t been easy — way too much down time,” the former Owensboro Catholic High School star conceded, with a chuckle. “This lackadaisical life right now is tough for me.”
It was no laughing matter, however, when Augenstein and his teammates were forced to comprehend that Vandy’s 2020 spring season had been abruptly canceled.
“We were all overcome with emotion when it happened,” recalled Augenstein, the lone senior on this year’s Commodores roster. “I don’t think any of us really understood what we were experiencing — it was hard to believe what was happening in the country and around the world.
“I called (Vanderbilt) coach (Scott Limbaugh) and we kind of cried together. Then we had our last team meeting and we started coming to grips with things, but at that point it looked like my college career was over.”
Not so fast.
At the end of March, the NCAA approved an extra year of eligibility for spring sports seniors — an option Augenstein is heavily weighing at the moment.
“Well, it’s a very real option and I’m thankful to have it — it gives me a little more security to know that’s there,” Augenstein said. “There’s a possibility that I will come back to school. I’m just trying to figure out the best thing to do. I want to make the decision within two or three weeks and then move on from there.
“One thing I do know is that I’ll definitely be staying an amateur this year.”
Last August, Augenstein was runner-up to Andy Ogletree in the United States Amateur Championship at Pinehurst Report & Country Club in North Carolina — a finish that qualified him for this year’s U.S. Open and Masters tournaments.
“I’m certainly fired up to get out there and play in those events,” Augenstein said. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity of testing my game against the very best, and I know it’s going to be a great experience.
“It’s highly competitive for everyone who plays in events of that magnitude, the ones everybody wants to win, and playing in those events will serve me well in the future.”
In late March, Augenstein was selected as a finalist for the Haskins Award, which honors “the most outstanding collegiate golfer” in the United States, from votes from select writers, golf coaches and collegiate golfers. It’s regarded as golf’s equivalent to football’s Heisman Trophy, and past winners include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson (three times) and Justin Thomas.
Earlier this week, Augenstein was named a finalist for the Ben Hogan Award, an annual prize that since 1990 has been given by Friends of Golf and the Golf Coaches Association of America, to “the best college golf player” in the nation. Past winners include Rickie Fowler and John Rahm.
“Obviously, just to recognized as a finalist for these major awards is a great honor,” Augenstein said. “Those awards go to the best of the best.”
Augenstein is currently sharing a Nashville apartment with teammates, working on his game and itching for a return to competition.
“I’m not really grinding right now, just working on my game and trying to stay sharp,” he said. “I want to be as ready and as prepared as I can be when it’s time to step back on the course and compete.
“The plan is to play a few amateur tournaments this summer, probably the major ones like the Western Amateur and the U.S. Amateur, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty as far as what events are going to be played this year.
“I’m just like everyone else in this — waiting to see what happens next.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.