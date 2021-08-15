Former Owensboro Catholic High School and Vanderbilt University golf star John Augenstein produced his third consecutive under-par round on Saturday in the Wyndham Championship.
Augenstein shot a 1-under par round of 69 and is tied for 23rd place entering the tournament’s final round on Sunday.
He produced three birdies and two bogeys during the third round.
Augenstein (68-65-69—202), at 8-under par, is seven strokes behind the 54-hole leader, Russell Hensley, who also shot a third-round 69.
