John Augenstein held his own in the opening round of the 120th U.S. Open golf tournament on Thursday at the fabled Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck. N.Y.
A former Owensboro Catholic High School star and fifth-year senior All-American at Vanderbilt University, Augenstein carded a 4-over par 74 competing as an amateur.
“Things went OK — I played much better than I scored, which is a good thing,” Augenstein said. “I came out confident and comfortable, and I put myself in a position to make some putts — they just didn’t drop today.
“Hopefully, I can come back (Friday) and keep hitting shots in spots where I can make some putts and put up a good score. If I have the same rhythm in the second round that I had in the first round, I’m going to be fine.”
Playing the back nine to open the event, Augenstein had a birdie, two bogeys and a double bogey en route to a 3-over 38. On the front side to finish, he had a birdie and two bogeys for a 1-over 36.
“I really played well the last five holes,’ Augenstein said. “I hit it great and had lots of opportunities — I’m excited to get back at it on Friday.”
His threesome included Germany’s Martin Kaymer, who shot 71, and fellow American Jimmy Walker, who finished with a 72.
Augenstein, tied for 92nd, said Winged Foot is all it’s cracked up to be.
“It’s a true championship, U.S. Open golf course,” Augenstein said of the legendary 7,477-yard track. “The fairways are narrow, and the rough is high as any I’ve ever played. There’s a premium on driving the ball well — when you’re playing from the fairway, you have a chance to score well.
“The greens are very quick and undulated.”
On Tuesday, Augenstein experienced a practice round with golfing icon Tiger Woods and fellow Kentuckian Justin Thomas, from Louisville.
“Growing up, I was obsessed with watching him, and he’s such an influence on everybody,” Augenstein said of Woods.
“It was awesome, and it really was a dream come true to play with him, pick his brain a little bit. But we were all just kind of doing our work out there and trying to get prepared for the week.”
The 2020 SEC Player of the Year and 2017 SEC Freshman of the Year, Augenstein is one of three players with Vanderbilt ties in this year’s event, joining professionals Matthias Schwab and Brandt Snedeker in the field.
Augenstein gained entry to the U.S. Open by finishing runner-up to Andy Ogletree in the 2019 U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in North Carolina.
After this weekend, Augenstein will join his Commodore teammates for Vandy’s fall season before competing in the rescheduled Masters Tournament, Nov. 12-15, in Augusta, Ga.
For now, however, his emphasis is on Friday.
“I’m not really focused on the cut,” Augenstein said. “I want to go out and play well, move up the leaderboard, and just play my game.
“This is where I feel like I belong.”
