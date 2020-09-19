John Augenstein never let it get away from him on Friday.
Even though the Owensboro native failed to make the cut in the 120th U.S. Open golf tournament at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., he showed plenty of resolve and composure for an amateur competing at the sport’s highest level.
Augenstein, who opened the tournament with a 4-over par 74 on Thursday, finished strong on a daunting day at the fabled course to post a second-round 5-over par 75 — finishing at 9-over par 149 for 36 holes.
“It was a great week, a lot of fun,” Augenstein said. “I picked up on a few things during the week, and you improve by learning a lot through experience — you learn where your game is.
“I hate that I’m not playing through the weekend, but it’s never a wasted week when you learn some things you can put to good use later on.”
A former Owensboro Catholic High School star and fifth-year senior All-American at Vanderbilt, Augenstein was 4-over through eight holes on Friday, before steadying himself with a birdie on the Par 5 No. 9 hole.
Over the final 10 holes, Augenstein played the legendary 7,477-yard track in 1-over par — posting pars on his final six holes.
“The course played much tougher (Friday),” Augenstein said. “It was cooler, it was windy, and the course set-up was a lot tougher, which I loved.
“Unfortunately, I was just a little bit off and wasn’t able to take advantage of some birdie opportunities, but everybody was really grinding out there — a course like this tests every part of your game.”
Among those Augenstein finished in front of over the two days were three-time U.S. Open champion Tiger Woods, who ended at 10-over par 150, and five-time major championship winner Phil Mickelson, who concluded at 13-over-par 153.
“I feel like I played better than my score showed,” Augenstein said. “It hurts, of course, that I missed the cut, but that’s golf — there will be other opportunities down the line.”
Augenstein, who qualified for the U.S. Open by virtue of a runner-up finish in the 2019 U.S. Amateur, will now join his Vandy teammates for the Commodores’ fall season, before competing in the rescheduled Masters on Nov. 12-15 in Augusta, Ga.
As a longtime star at Catholic, Augenstein won a KHSAA individual state championship and was the recipient of Kentucky’s Mr. Golf award during his high school career.
