John Augenstein will tee off in his first PGA golf tournament Thursday at The American Express in La Jolla, Calif.
Augenstein, a 4-time All-American golfer at Vanderbilt, tees off at 12:10 p.m. CT at PGA West Stadium Course.
He is in a group with Chase Seiffert and Kramer Hickok going off from No. 10 hole.
The former Kentucky state champion from Owensboro Catholic decided to turn pro in November after 4 1/2 years as a standout at Vanderbilt.
Augenstein is coming off a T-55 finish at the Masters Tournament, which he qualified for via his U.S. Amateur performance at Pinehurst two summers ago. He also competed in this fall’s U.S. Open, though he missed the cut at Winged Foot.
Augenstein was asked about people who have helped him as he was preparing for a pro career. He started with his father, Drew, as a major influence on his golf career.
“Matt Killen, worked with him for the last 10 years, we work together, but we’re also best friends,” John said in an interview before The American Express. “I’d say Justin Thomas has been a big influence, he’s such a good dude, has helped me along the way a lot, whether on the golf course or just how to handle things, watching him, seeing his growth from when he was 22 years old to now has been really cool.”
Thomas is a word-class pro golfer from Louisville who turned pro in 2013. Killen is a top-level teaching professional.
Augenstein made an impact as a freshman, winning two extra-hole matches to lead Vanderbilt to its first SEC title in 2017.
Augenstein established himself as one of the best match-play competitors in amateur golf, going 8-1 in the format between conference and nationals while also finishing runner-up at the 2019 U.S. Amateur and scoring the winning point for last year’s U.S. Walker Cup team at Royal Liverpool.
Last spring as a senior, he was named SEC Player of the Year and an All-American for the fourth time.
