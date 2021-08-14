Former Owensboro Catholic High School and Vanderbilt University golf star John Augenstein is moving up in the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Augenstein followed his first-round 68 on Thursday with a 5-under par round of 65 on Friday. He is in a 11-way tie for 12th place — sitting at 7-under par 133 at the halfway point.
He is seven strokes back of the 36-hole leader, Russell Hensley, who at 14-under par is four strokes clear of the field.
Augenstein registered six birdies and a bogey in the second round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.