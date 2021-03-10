Josie Aull scored a game-best 24 points to lift visiting Whitesville Trinity over Cloverport 51-38 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Tuesday night at the Cloverport Sports Center.
The Lady Raiders (4-12), who also got 13 points from Cassidy Morris, put the game away with a 19-9 fourth-quarter spurt.
The Lady Aces (7-10) were paced by Olivia Weatherholt, who scored 17 points.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 16-9-7-19 — 51
CLOVERPORT 13-8-8-9 — 38
Whitesville Trinity (51) — Aull 24, Morris 13, Hibbitt 6, McDaniel 6, McDowell 2.
Cloverport (38) — Weatherholt 17, Nottingham 7, Hurst 7, Thurman 5, Dupin 2.
MONDAY RESULT APOLLO 56, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 36
Zoe Floyd scored a game-best 15 points to drive Apollo past host Muhlenberg County on Monday night in Greenville.
The E-Gals (10-5) — who have won five of their last six — led 14-3 at the first break. Apollo put the game away with an 18-3 third-quarter run.
Kassidy Daugherty scored 11 points and Shelbie Beatty added 10 for the E-Gals.
Sarah-Cate Boggess scored seven points to pace the Lady Mustangs (2-11).
APOLLO 14-12-18-12 — 56
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 3-12-3-18 — 36
Apollo (56) — Floyd 15, Daugherty 11, Beatty 10, Curry 8, Dunn 5, Carter 3, Lee 2, Dant 2.
Muhlenberg County (36) — Boggess 7, Vinson 6, Fields 6, Noffsinger 5, Joines 4, Lynn 2, Stewart 2, Browning 2, Proffitt 2.
BOYS WHITESVILLE TRINITY 78, CLOVERPORT 59
Denver Dickens scored 17 points to lead a balanced attack as the Raiders beat the host Aces at the Cloverport Sports Center.
Landon Huff scored 13 points and Bailey Wright added 11 for Trinity (6-15).
Cloverport (1-20) got a game-best 21 points from Austin Hedges and 18 from Connor Lagadinos.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 30-18-20-10 — 78
CLOVERPORT 15-15-13-16 — 59
Whitesville Trinity (78) — Dickens 17, L. Huff 13, Wright 11, G. Howard 9, Goetz 9, Hernandez 9, Hatfield 5, N. Huff 2.
Cloverport (59) — Hedges 21, Lagadinos 18, Farris 8, Weatherholt 6, Lamar 4, Blair 2.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 48, McLEAN COUNTY 27
The Blue Tornado outscored the host Cougars 33-12 in the second half to win in Calhoun.
Eli Brown led Paducah Tilghman (16-4) with a game-best 18 points.
McLean County (17-7) got 10 points from Travis Phillips.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 8-7-20-13 — 48
McLEAN COUNTY 10-5-7-5 — 27
Paducah Tilghman (48) — Brown 18, Arthur 13, Goodwin 8, Shaw 7, Marshall 2.
McLean County (27) — Phillips 10, Floyd 5, Dame 4, Hampton 3, Brackett 2, Durbin 2, Riley 1.
UNION COUNTY 60, DAVIESS COUNTY 56
The Panthers were limited to 31% shooting in a loss to the visiting Braves at the DCHS gymnasium.
Cole Burch led Daviess County (5-13) with 14 points and eight rebounds, and Max Dees contributed 11 points and eight rebounds.
Union County improved to 15-9.
UNION COUNTY 14-15-19-12 — 60
DAVIESS COUNTY 15-13-13-15 — 56
(Individual scoring incomplete)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.