Nick Avery won a regional wrestling championship for Owensboro High School.
Cameron Baker also won a regional championship for Apollo.
They were the top performers for the local teams in the KHSAA Region 2 Tournament on Saturday at the Eagle Gym.
Baker won the 170-pound weight class by a fall at 3:00 over Benicio Mariscal Carter from John Hardin. Baker is 22-2.
Baker is a senior who won by a fall in 2 and a half minutes. It took him a few years to get to a regional crown, though.
“It’s been stressful, going into that final the nerves were high, you’ve got to learn how to control yourself when you’re nervous, it helps you,” Baker said. “Behind the scenes it’s taken seven years I’ve been in the regional finals three years in a row. Third time’s the charm I guess. The seven years of hard work, the coaching I’ve received has helped me tons.”
Avery won the 152-pound class with a fall over Caleb Baumgardner from Central Hardin in 1 minute. Avery didn’t have any of his three bouts go over 76 seconds. Avery is 17-3.
Avery, a senior, was better known as a linebacker for the OHS football team, which was Class 5-A runner-up.
“My mindset was just to win,” Avery said. “It’s been a good journey. I used to wrestle in elementary and middle school, in eighth grade I quit. I decided to come back out this year and I’m having a blast.
“It’s been hard with wrestling, we had COVID and snow days, we had to really be disciplined and focused on ourselves.”
The top four in each weight class advance to the State 1 semi-state tournament next Saturday at Apollo.
Daviess County will also have Conner Tolson going to semi-state after he was runner-up in the 182-pound class to DJ Riggins from Taylor County. Tolson is 21-3 and lost by a fall.
Say Moe from Daviess County was also a runner-up in the 285 class to Che Smith from Meade County. Moe is 17-3 and lost by a late fall.
“They got here, they’re going to state,” DC coach Curtis Martinson said. “I’m proud of both of them, to have two kids in finals, I’m good.”
DC’s Caleb Tolson lost in the 3rd-place match at 132 to Mason Raines of Meade County by a fall.
David Gerkin from Apollo won the 3rd-place match in the 126 class with a fall in 34 seconds over Devavion Armstard from Central Hardin.
Blaize Cart from Apollo also won the 3rd-place match in the 285 class with a fall over North Hardin’s Levi Talbert.
Owensboro’s Aiden McLaughlin won a 5th-place match in the 113 class with a fall over John Hardin’s Brendan Nagle.
OHS’s Logan Palmer won a 5th-place match in the 220 class with a decision over Samuel Hatcher from Taylor County.
Owensboro Catholic’s Cameron Devine won a 5th-place match by a fall in the 120 class to Apollo’s Alex Bowlds.
Alexander Elmore from Daviess County won the 5th-place match in the 152 class over Apollo’s Dana Bishop.
Tavis Walker from Apollo won the 182 class 5th-place match by a fall over Levi Harned from LaRue County.
LaRue County won the team regional championship with 256 points. Apollo was seventh (104.5). Daviess County was eighth (85). Owensboro was 10th (55). Owensboro Catholic was 11th (20). Whitesville Trinity was 15th (9).
“We really wrestled better today than (Friday),” Catholic coach Chip Pride said. “We’re a first-year program and we had two freshmen in the top half of the region.”
