As Adylan Ayer grows, so grows the Daviess County High School girls’ basketball program under the direction of third-year head coach John Kirkpatrick.
Ayer is a 5-foot-9 sophomore guard already in her second season as s starter for the Lady Panthers — leading the team with averages of 15.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season.
Daviess County — quarantined until Feb. 6 after a Lady Panther recently tested positive for COVID-19 — is off to a promising 5-3 start.
“Our maturity and knowledge of the game have improved over the past couple of seasons,” said the versatile Ayer, who shoots 43% from the field, 42% from 3-point range, and 75% from the foul stripe. “We’re playing a lot harder now, as well, and that’s made a big difference.
“I feel like I’ve played pretty well, so far, scoring inside and outside, and rebounding. I’ve put in a lot of work in the gym, a lot of extra work, because I know my standards and I know where I want my game to be.”
Kirkpatrick, meanwhile, agrees that Ayer is driven to succeed.
“Adylan is a very high-energy kid, both in practices and games,” Kirkpatrick said. “She has a big motor and it keeps us going as a team, sets the right example for others to follow in terms of how to play the game with passion, how to play the game the right way.
“Her athleticism and length combined with her work ethic and skills make her one of the best sophomore prospects, really, in the entire state.
“That said, there’s still plenty of room for growth — Adylan has a lot of upside to her game, and a very high ceiling in terms of her basketball potential.
Two years ago as an eighth-grader, Ayer joined the DCHS varsity at the conclusion of her final season at College View Middle School. She played in six games, averaging 2.3 points as the Lady Panthers finished 7-22 in Kirkpatrick’s first year at the helm.
Last season, Ayer blossomed as a freshman — averaging a team-best 13.1 points per game, to go with 5.2 rebounds per outing as the Lady Panthers improved to 10-19.
Now, Ayer and her teammates are eager to take Daviess County — which hasn’t played in the 3rd Region Tournament since 2016 — to the next level.
“We’ve got to keep working at it hard to get where we want to be as a team,” said Ayer, a key member of Daviess County’s 3rd Region champion volleyball team this past fall. “Our starting five features some incredible individual talents and we have to blend those talents into making us the best team we can become.
“Also, more than anything else, we all have to want it bad — every practice, every game.”
