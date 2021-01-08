Adylan Ayer scored 17 points to drive Daviess County to a 67-34 victory over Cloverport in a girls’ high school basketball game on Thursday night at the Cloverport Sports Center.
Daviess County (1-0) led 35-23 at halftime, then stitched together a 27-6 third-quarter run to gain total control.
Eighth-grader Lily Hoagland scored 15 points for the Lady Panthers, who also got 13 points from Katie Mewes.
Olivia Weatherholt paced the Lady Aces with 14 points and Lily Nottingham added 10.
DAVIESS COUNTY 15-20-27-5 — 67
CLOVERPORT 11-12-6-5 — 34
Daviess County (67) — Ayer 17, Hoagland 15, Mewes 13, Daugherty 6, Payne 5, Spurrier 5, Paige 2, Blandford 2, Chinn 2.
Cloverport (34) — Weatherholt 14, L. Nottingham 10, Thurman 7, Hurst 3.
McCRACKEN COUNTY 55, McLEAN COUNTY 50
Caroline Sivills scored 18 points and Claire Johnson added 17 as the visiting Lady Mustangs rallied in the fourth quarter to win at Calhoun.
Kamryn McMahon paced McLean County (0-2) with 18 points and Bailei Walker added 12.
McCracken County improved to 1-1.
McCRACKEN COUNTY 7-13-14-21 — 55
McLEAN COUNTY 6-14-17-13 — 50
McCracken County (55) — Sivills 18, Johnson 17, Daye 8, Buchanan 6, Cruse 2, Bufford 2, Henderson 2.
McLean County (50) — McMahon 18, Walker 12, Rush-Owen 7, Burrough 6, Christian 4, Patterson 2, Galloway 1.
BOYS DAVIESS COUNTY 72, CLOVERPORT 23
Cole Burch led a balanced attack with 13 points as the Panthers rolled at Cloverport.
Jack Payne, Joe Humphreys, and Isaiah Tomes each added nine points for the Panthers (2-0).
Burch and Decker Renfrow each secured eight rebounds, and Renfrow led the way with five assists. Daviess County shot 50% from 3-point range, going 9-of-18.
(linescore incomplete)
WEDNESDAY RESULT McLEAN COUNTY 50, HANCOCK COUNTY 48
Brady Dame scored 18 points and Jaden Arnold added 12 for McLean County in its win in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ 3rd Region Tournament at the Sportscenter.
McLean County is 2-0 and will face Owensboro Catholic in the finals on Monday.
Kaleb Keown scored 14 points, Devyn Powers scored 12 points, and Evan Ferry and Ryan Ogle scored 11 each for Hancock County.
(linescore incomplete)
