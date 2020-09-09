The Junior Thoroughbred Back to School Basketball League will be held at the Sportscenter, Sept. 28 through Oct. 14.
There will be a junior varsity league for high school freshmen and sophomores, and a varsity league for juniors and seniors.
The league is open to boys and girls, the entry fee is $70, the deadline to enter is Sept. 24, and the player draft is Sept. 25.
To sign up or for more information, contact Corey Wilford at (270) 702-3127.
Boyle hits hole-in-one
Dole Boyle hit a hole-in-one on Saturday at Windridge Country Club.
Boyle aced the 128-yard No. 4 hole, using an 8-iron.
Witnesses were Brock Peterson, Bob Morris and Kenny Malone.
