Sophomore quarterback Beau Allen is entering the transfer portal after three seasons in Lexington.

“I have the upmost respect and gratitude for Coach Stoops, his staff and all of my coaches during my time at the University of Kentucky,” Allen wrote on Twitter. “I have learned so much and I appreciate the support from so many that have been with me along the way. I also want to thank my teammates. I’ve always got your back. After a lot of thought and prayer, I have decided for the best interest of my football career, I will enter the transfer portal to have an opportunity to play this upcoming season. I am forever a Wildcat and I am very excited for the future.”

