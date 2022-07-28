Sophomore quarterback Beau Allen is entering the transfer portal after three seasons in Lexington.
“I have the upmost respect and gratitude for Coach Stoops, his staff and all of my coaches during my time at the University of Kentucky,” Allen wrote on Twitter. “I have learned so much and I appreciate the support from so many that have been with me along the way. I also want to thank my teammates. I’ve always got your back. After a lot of thought and prayer, I have decided for the best interest of my football career, I will enter the transfer portal to have an opportunity to play this upcoming season. I am forever a Wildcat and I am very excited for the future.”
In five games of action, the Lexington native completed 11-of-19 passes for 132 yards as well as six carries for 0 yards and one touchdown.
Will Levis is the starting quarterback entering the season but there was a battle for backup playing time that included Iowa transfer Deuce Hogan, Kaiya Sheron and Allen. There was no indication of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello’s thinking on the situation.
Coming out of Lexington Catholic High School, Allen was rated a .8791 on a scale to 1 by the 247Sports Composite, making him the nation’s No. 18 pro-style quarterback at the time.
Duke, Michigan, West Virginia, Georgia and Washington State offered him during the recruiting process. His decision is believed to have come down to Washington State and UK. Kentucky Sports Radio speculated Wednesday that Duke may be in play for his services once again.
The transfer portal giveth and taketh away. The Wildcats have used the transfer portal to upgrade the roster in recent years with key additions like Levis (from Penn State), wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (from Nebraska), offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal (from LSU) and others.
UK has also added Ole Miss defensive back Keidron Smith, Livingstone defensive back Jordan Robinson, Texas State defensive back Zion Childress, Virginia Tech wide receiver Tayvion Robinson, Auburn offensive guard Tashawn Manning and Ohio State edge rusher Darrion Henry-Young.
The team has lost quarterback Nik Scalzo (Samford), offensive tackle Jake Pope, running back Travis Tisdale, linebacker Jared Casey (Indiana), running back Torrance Davis, linebacker KD McDaniel (UCF), defensive tackle Isaiah Gibson (Marshall), defensive back Moses Douglass (Alabama A&M), linebacker Marquez Bembry (UConn), wide receiver Isaiah Epps (Tulsa), cornerback Cedrick Dort (Wisconsin), wide receiver Tre’Von Morgan (Miami, Ohio), wide receiver Earnest Sanders, defensive back Rickey Hyatt, interior offensive lineman RJ Adams and offensive tackle Naasir Watkins (Liberty).
