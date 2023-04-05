When the Kentucky Wildcats finish the 2023 spring slate next week, it doesn’t appear as if the team will have its No. 2 quarterback set.
The primary backup to starter Devin Leary is still up for grabs, and a three-man battle between redshirt sophomore Kaiya Sheron, redshirt freshman Destin Wade and junior Deuce Hogan seems poised to continue into the summer.
“Kaiya, obviously, I know he can execute the offense in a lot of ways and now it’s just trying to see alright Destin, Deuce and seeing those guys a little bit more in those competitive situations with the second group to be able to get those guys some more meaningful reps,” offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Liam Coen said Tuesday during his final spring press conference.
“So, just trying to continue to evaluate, but no real update.”
Sheron, who is the only quarterback from the 2021 roster left that has experience working with Coen, has taken the bulk of the second-team reps throughout the spring.
“I was always kind of on Kaiya about demeanor and sometimes he’s just a little bit like that and that’s okay. I want him to have a little bit more gumption in terms of, hey, show these guys that you can be the man with your demeanor,” Coen said. “Sometimes perceptions are reality and you need to give that off. Whatever you’re putting off to the guys and for the team and to everybody is what a lot of people are gonna believe.
“So it’s just that confidence and trying to continue to develop him as a leader to pull people together,” Coen said. “So guys will really want to play for him.”
Sheron made his first career start a season ago, filling in for Will Levis during the Cats’ 24-14 home loss to South Carolina. The Somerset native completed 15-of-27 passes for 178 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
He also appeared in UK’s win over Mississippi State after Levis briefly left the game with an injury and completed two passes for nine yards to set up a 37-yard Matt Ruffolo field goal.
“I think it’s very important for me, even if it’s not the same offensive coordinator, it’s still a similar offense,” Sheron said of having a start and tape to look back on under his belt. “Just learning more about me and what I needed to work on personally, that I can still work on and go back to that film and watch it over and over again. I have the opportunity now to do that.”
The former three-star recruit has taken on the challenge of trying to improve as a leader this offseason while also working on his body as he’s gained 10-15 pounds this offseason.
“I’ve always been an I talk with my play and not being able to do that, sometimes is hard. But it’s something I’m working on,” Sheron said. “I think I’ve gotten a lot better definitely since freshman year, but just rallying my guys behind me, as I rally myself internally, I got to bring people along with me.”
Wade made his first career start during last season’s Music City Bowl. Facing an Iowa defense that ranked second-best in the nation, the then-true freshman struggled, completing 16-of-30 passes with two interceptions that both went for touchdowns. He also added 23 yards on the ground.
“I learned a lot during that bowl game,” Wade said. “It was my first time in the game, so that was fun. But I just learned a lot just making simple reads, knowing what kind of defense they’re gonna be in and just accuracy overall, but I learned a lot. It was a fun time but just got to get back to work and be better next season.”
During Saturday’s fan day practice and open scrimmage, Wade took reps with the fourth-team offense and led the lone offensive touchdown drive of the scrimmage, finding Dee Beckwith in the end zone on the final play of the day.
“I thought Destin did a really nice job at the end of the scrimmage,” Coen said. “I mean, he gave us life. In terms of some of the throws that he made, the decisions he made, he made them fast and gave us that last drive that led us to a touchdown.”
Hogan, who transferred to UK from Iowa as a preferred walk-on and has since earned a scholarship, won the backup quarterback job out of fall camp entering the 2022 season and is still in the mix to win the job this season.
Hogan entered the Music City Bowl late, completing 6-of-7 passes for 19 yards.
The team also added Dayton transfer Shane Hamm, who is a preferred walk-on. His role appears to be an extra practice arm as he did not lead any drives during either of the two open practices Kentucky held this spring.
Kentucky’s coaching staff learned the importance of having a reliable backup last season after Levis was forced to sit out a game with turf toe and opted out of the Music City Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft.
“It’s extremely important, the backup quarterback, different than a lot of positions, you need one,” Coen said. “You need one to show up that the players trust, the coaches trust, and then you can go in and there’s not as big of a drop off as some might think.”
