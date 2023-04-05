When the Kentucky Wildcats finish the 2023 spring slate next week, it doesn’t appear as if the team will have its No. 2 quarterback set.

The primary backup to starter Devin Leary is still up for grabs, and a three-man battle between redshirt sophomore Kaiya Sheron, redshirt freshman Destin Wade and junior Deuce Hogan seems poised to continue into the summer.

