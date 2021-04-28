LOUISVILLE — Bob Baffert has six wins in the Kentucky Derby. A seventh Derby victory on Saturday would make him the all-time winningest trainer in most famous horse race in the world.
Baffert has been on an incredible streak since 2015, when American Pharoah won the Kentucky Derby on the way to claiming the Triple Crown for the first time in 37 years.
Baffert is still sometimes as wonder struck by the big race as when he first arrived, wide-eyed and not well known known in 1996 with Cavonnier.
Grindstone won that race in a photo finish.
“To this day, that was the worst beat of my life,’’ Baffert told media this week. “Cavonnier, that was the worst loss ever, because I never thought I’d be back, it was exciting, it was my first time at the Derby, I was stabled here. The walk over, that meant a lot.”
Baffert horses hit the wire first the next two years, with Silver Charm winning in 1997 and Real Quiet winning in 1998. War Emblem won the Derby for Baffert in 2002.
Baffert then had his own Derby drought until American Pharoah in 2015. Justify won the Derby and a second Triple Crown for Baffert in 2018. Authentic won the 2020 delayed Derby.
The silver-haired Baffert knows the exhilaration and heartbreak of horse racing at the highest levels.
“I could’ve won eight, but I had a lot of bad luck, the thing is there are some that got away from me,” Baffert said, smiling as he thought back over his many Kentucky Derby trips. “There are other guys that I beat that should’ve won, that had a bad trip.”
Bad trip. Bad start. Caught at the wire. Winning without having the best horse. Baffert knows all the scenarios.
“Authentic came in,” Baffert said Tuesday morning outside of his stable. “American Pharoah and Justify, I knew if I got beat, that would be horrible. Silver Charm I didn’t know if that was the best horse, we were in there with Pulpit. Real Quiet with Indian Charlie, Indian Charlie was the best horse, Real Quiet beat them.
“War Emblem, I had just bought him, and I thought he was the best horse, but I knew he needed the lead. I was really quiet about him.”
Such is the depth of Baffert’s barn that he was able to win the Kentucky Derby last year with a colt that may have been his third-best 3-year-old: Authentic.
He seemed poised earlier this year to break the tie he is in with Ben Jones for the all-time Derby wins by a trainer.
The veteran California trainer had three horses ready for the 147th running of the Derby, but an injury to one and a failure to step forward with another left Baffert with just one ready to go to the starting gate on Saturday.
That will be Medina Spirit, which drew the No. 8 hole in the starting gate during Tuesday’s Derby post position draw at Churchill Downs.
Baffert had to pull one potential favorite off the Derby trail when Life is Good suffered a late ankle chip last month. The Hall of Fame trainer always seems to have another trick up his sleeve, and this year it was Concert Tour, who was unbeaten in three starts and looked sensational winning the March 13 Rebel Stakes.
Concert Tour faced a test in the Arkansas Derby that he failed and it ultimately knocked him out of the Kentucky Derby.
Baffert had used the Oaklawn Park prep as a Derby springboard before, and he’d compared Concert Tour to 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.
It didn’t work this time. Concert Tour was third behind Super Stock and Caddo River in Arkansas.
“Concert Tour, that was a head scratcher,” Baffert said. “There was no way he could lose the Arkansas Derby, there was too much chatter about the lead, we learned a lot about the horse in that race. He’s immature. I think he’s a really good horse, just not mature enough yet. Gary West, he didn’t care if we didn’t run him in the Derby. We felt he had to win that (Arkansas Derby) to go to the next level, and turn around in three weeks and throw him in with 20 horses here?
“We knew at the eighth pole that he wasn’t going to run in the Derby. The Wests don’t run in the Derby unless they have a chance to win, they want to feel good about it.”
So, that left Baffert with Medina Spirit.
Medina always gives a good effort, going in the top two of all five career starts but he couldn’t make a move on Rock Your World in the Santa Anita Derby.
Does he have the talent to compete at the top in the Derby? Baffert sounded like he was still trying to figure that out.
“The thing about him that’s in his favor, there’s 20 horses, he’s got speed, he leaves the gate, breaks fast, he’s going to be out of trouble,” Baffert said. There’s a lot of horses in the same category as him, the break is so important. He digs deep, if you put him in a spot he’s going to try hard, you just don’t know.”
John Velazquez will be riding Medina Spirit.
One thing that has become apparent since Baffert arrived at Churchill Downs in the mid-1990s, he has grown into the undisputed face of thoroughbred horse racing.
He has also saddled some of the best horses to run in the Kentucky Derby over that time span. On a sunny Tuesday before the first Saturday in May, Baffert was just happy to be at his barn, talking about another chance to win that special race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.