When the University of Kentucky takes off for the Bahamas to start a 4-game basketball stretch on the islands, time on the beach will not be high on any priority lists for the team.

Oh, the Wildcats will get their chances to go down the massive water slides and such at Baha Mar Resort, and they’ll get their ocean time. But what has been the focus in recent weeks and the next week in Lexington will get some practical game experience in four games in Nassau. Those will be spread out from Aug. 10-14.

