When the University of Kentucky takes off for the Bahamas to start a 4-game basketball stretch on the islands, time on the beach will not be high on any priority lists for the team.
Oh, the Wildcats will get their chances to go down the massive water slides and such at Baha Mar Resort, and they’ll get their ocean time. But what has been the focus in recent weeks and the next week in Lexington will get some practical game experience in four games in Nassau. Those will be spread out from Aug. 10-14.
Assistant coach Chin Coleman and associate coach Orlando Antigua spoke to media in Lexington on Thursday. They’ve been involved with team workouts and on the recruiting trail with head coach John Calipari during the summer evaluation periods for high school players.
“We want to get better every practice, get better every game, try to find who we are a little bit,” Coleman said. “There will be some different lineups. There will be some different groups (Calipari) will want to see together, we’ll see what works.”
There is a strong group of veterans returning for UK, led by national Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, and they are joined by two talented freshmen and a transfer who can score. UK wants to see how that group collectively will respond when pushed on by teams in different uniforms. Calipari selected teams to play in the Bahamas that will offer a physical matchup for the Wildcats.
“We want to get challenged, we want to get punched in the mouth,” Coleman said. “Each possession we want to get better, we want our guys to play extremely hard, we want our guys to set the standard for what we’re going to be for the rest of the year. It’s a good early dress rehearsal.”
UK fans who make the trip to the Bahamas or watch on SEC Network broadcasts may be surprised at how well this team is expected to work together even this early in the season.
“They’re going to see the chemistry, especially with the new guys,” Antigua said. “The veteran guys have embraced them. You’ve got a group of guys who are experienced and more mature with an influx of really talented young guys. Needing to get all that to mesh this early is really important and this trip is really going to help with that.
“We keep the big picture in mind, which is to be playing great and gelling as you get into January, February and going into March.”
Some might look at starting practice in July for a 4-game trip to the Bahamas, then reconvening in October to get ready for the real season, as a long journey if UK gets on a good run in the NCAA Tournament.
Antigua said worrying about a long stretch across the calendar is the wrong approach to view what’s coming for Kentucky basketball.
“That’s a great problem to have if you started in July and you’re playing into April,” Antigua said. “Those are problems we want. You can’t look at it that way. This trip is huge for the chemistry-building, the team-bonding and it allows us as a staff to try some things that we can tweak in the fall. Cal is master at understanding and getting a feel for him teams in terms of when we need to push and when we need to back off and how to bring them along.
“You want to get tested, you want to see where you’re at this early in the process.”
