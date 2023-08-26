Bowling Green scored five unanswered touchdowns to push it to a 42-28 win over Owensboro High School on a sweltering Friday night at Rash Stadium.
Kickoff was pushed back to 8 p.m. CT to allow some cooling time after a day of heat indexes that were in the 115 degree range.
BG quarterback Deuce Bailey hit 17-of-21 passes for 320 yards unofficially and five passing touchdowns and another running score.
BG had over 400 yards in total offense, unofficially.
After building a 28-14 halftime lead, Bowling Green got a 4-yard touchdown pass from Bailey to Trevy Barber, and Bailey hit Jaxsen Smith for a 44-yard touchdown in the last five minutes of the third quarter.
Owensboro came back with a pair of scores in the fourth period after generating little offense other than its first drive of the night.
Evan Hampton scored on a 5-yard touchdown run, and Trevor DeLacey hit Dereon Crowe with a 10-yard touchdown toss.
BG went to 1-1 on the season. Owensboro is now 0-2 after starting with two formidable opponents.
Owensboro hung in for a majority of the first half.
BG scored on its first possession with Bailey going around right end for a 6-yard touchdown.
The Red Devils answered right back, rolling on an 11-play drive capped by Crowe’s 2-yard run to tie the game 7-7 with 2:56 left in the first quarter.
Crowe then had the highlight play of the night, snagging a blocked BG field goal attempt out of the air and hammering down the BG sideline for a 96-yard touchdown that put OHS up 14-7 with 11:28 left in the second quarter.
BG tied things on its next possession, using a quick snap by Bailey, who hit Barber for an 8-yard touchdown to tie the game 14-14 with 6:38 to go in the first half.
More from this section
Bailey led BG on two touchdown drives that ended with him hitting slant passes for touchdowns, first to Christopher Sweeney for a 7-yard score, then to Barber for a 12-yard touchdown 55 seconds before halftime, that put BG up 28-14.
BOWLING GREEN 7 21 14 0 — 42
OWENSBORO 7 7 0 14 — 28
BG-Bailey 6 run (Widener kick)
O-Crowe 2 run (Saang kick)
O-Crowe 96 blocked FG return (Saang kick)
BG-Barber 8 pass from Bailey (Widener kick)
BG-Sweeney 7 pass from Bailey (Widener kick)
BG-Barber 12 pass from Bailey (Widener kick)
BG-Barber 4 pass from Bailey (Widener kick)
BG-Smith 44 pass from Bailey (Widener kick)
O-Ev. Hampton (Saang kick)
O-Crowe 10 pass from DeLacey (Saang kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.