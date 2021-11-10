Daviess County’s Tyla Bailey has been named the 2021 Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association Region 3 Coach of the Year.
The Lady Panthers posted a 22-10 record and captured the 9th District and 3rd Region championships.
“It means a lot to be named Region 3 coach of the year,” Bailey said. “I am grateful to have a wonderful coaching staff (Meredith McCrady and Nate Martin) and an outstanding group of girls to work with each day. We won district for only the second time in school history and went on to win DCHS’ first regional title.
Following a season-ending loss to Bowling Green on Nov. 1, Bailey credited her players for an outstanding season that showed tremendous improvement.
“I could not ask for a better group,” she said. “They just have a fighter mentality.”
Bailey began her head coaching career at DCHS in 2018, after serving as an assistant coach for three seasons.
She teaches health and physical education. She also coaches for the Owensboro Select Volleyball Club.
“Coach Tyla Bailey was hired four years ago with the purpose of turning the volleyball program around,” DCHS athletic director Larry Logsdon said. “She was an assistant coach for a couple of years, and we had the opportunity to see her energy and work ethic, and knew she would be a great fit. We won district and region in her third year as head coach. DCHS had only won district once in our program history, and had never won region. We are very proud of Coach Bailey and the entire coaching staff.”
