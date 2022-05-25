There were a few area winners scattered throughout the Class 1-A, Region 2 Track and Field Meet on Tuesday night at Apollo’s Eagle Stadium.

Mallary Bailey won the girls 100 hurdles for Catholic in 17.16. Bailey was second in the 300 hurdles in 52.87.

Carol Staples for Catholic won the triple jump with 30-11.5. Staples was third in the long jump (14-1.5).

Catholic’s girls 4x100 relay won with 52.45. Staples, Maleigha Shelton and Bailey ran, and Emilee Cecil was the anchor.

“Mallary in the 4x100 her seventh grade year, that was the team that won state in ‘19,” Catholic coach Jim Ivey said. “She ran the second leg on that relay. Even though she’s only a sophomore, coming in as a 7th-grader and doing what she did, she had some great teammates.

“Mallary is also a soccer player. I was concerned about her coming in, because she played four games of soccer since last Wednesday (travel soccer), but she did PR in the 100 hurdles. She’s ran really well in the 300. She ran a nice third leg and she’s been really strong there all season.

“Carol has been a great leader, very attentive, very studeous, great attitude, as a coach you like to see that in all your athletes. She qualified last year.”

The top two finishers in each event are automatic qualifiers for the KHSAA Class 1-A State Track and Field Meet in Lexington.

Catholic’s girls finished fourth with 49 points. Bethlehem won the girls championship with 102 points. Hancock County was eighth (24 points). McLean County was 10th with 20 points.

Kashlynn Rice from McLean County won the girls long jump with 15-03.75. Rice was second in the 200 in 28.20.

McLean County’s Kadyn McElvain won the boys 300 hurdles in 41.44.

McLean’s boys 4x100 relay was second in 47.05. McElvain, Zach Clayton, Bryce Durbin, and Edwin Millay were the first four runners listed in the relay for McLean County.

Lexus Ralph from Hancock County was second in the girls 400 in 1:24.03.

Green County won the boys team championship with 132 points. McLean County was sixth with 28 points. Hancock County was 11th with 10 points.